Ford charged into the 1951 model year with the Fordomatic transmission and the new pillarless Victoria hardtop. The beauty of the Ford Victoria was not lost on the Dietrich family.
With parental help, son Karl was able to purchase a model covered in Sea Island Green paint with a Raven Black top. The 239-cubic-inch, 100-horsepower flathead V-8 was barely broken in when its young owner was drafted to serve in the Korean War. That's when his sister, Gertrude, stepped up saying, "I could use a car."
On Valentine's Day in 1954, she married Richard Nice, and the Ford Victoria went with her. The newlywed couple began raising a family, and when the Ford was 11 years old, Jim was born. As far back as he can remember, the Ford Victoria was always a part of the family.
"We would go in it to church on Sundays," he recalls.
Jim Nice recollects taking a family vacation trip to New England in the Ford in the early 1970s with his parents and brother; that was about the time his father installed seat belts. Nice says the car was painted white in the late 1970s, but later was repainted in its original hues.
By the time Nice was a teen, the Victoria had achieved antique status. Although his parents were not antique auto enthusiasts, they knew the 1951 Ford was valuable. Consequently, Nice relates, "I was not allowed to touch the car."
The 3,188-pound car just sat in the garage for nearly 20 years, until Nice's father converted his garage into a shop, and decided the Ford had to go.
A few inquiries were made about selling it, but Jim couldn't let the family car slip away. His father cautioned about the woes of owning an antique car. However, Nice assured his father that he was up to the task.
A local mechanic rebuilt the brake system and managed to get the long-dormant V-8 running again. Nice climbed behind the steering wheel and with a full 16-gallon gasoline tank, began the 180-mile drive home. Riding on a 114-inch wheelbase, the car handled with expected nimbleness.
Nice felt confident with his wife following in a modern car, though her presence was especially appreciated when the old Ford overheated. The Victoria completed the rest of the trip on the back of a truck. Since then, both the engine and radiator have been rebuilt. The cooling system has a 21-quart capacity.
The sides of the Ford are remarkably free of dings and dents. The owner attributes that to a rural life.
"This car never saw the city," he explains. Nice reports that his father exhibits pride in the restored vehicle whenever he comes to visit. "I think he's glad it's still in the family," Nice says. "I know I am glad I kept it."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
