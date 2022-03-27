When Richard Sisson was a preteen his dad drove home in a brand new 1954 Buick. He was impressed with his dad's new car, but a bit disappointed, too.
"Even then I was car-savvy," Sisson said.
He didn't understand why his father didn't spend a few more dollars to get a Cadillac Eldorado.
The 1954 Cadillac Eldorado was an 18-foot, 7-inch-long convertible coupe. A total of 2,150 such models were manufactured.
As an adult Sisson decided the time had come to acquire his dream car. His search took him throughout the country until he found the Cadillac he was looking for in Texas. The odometer on the 4,815-pound mostly original car had recorded only 76,554 miles.
The history of the Eldorado is remarkably complete. Records indicate it had a base price of $5,738 and was delivered to its first owner in San Francisco. The second owner kept the finned Cadillac in the Bay area until it was sold to the third owner who relocated it to Texas.
"Man, oh man!" Sisson exclaimed as he sat behind the two-tone, red-and-white steering wheel featuring a full, 360-degree chrome-plated horn ring. The Cadillac was as nice as he remembered from almost a half century before.
"There are no seat belts, of course," he said. After all, it is a 1954 model, a time before seat belts became standard equipment. General Motors dressed up the exclusive Eldorado model inside and out with an abundance of stainless steel, anodized aluminum and chrome. Four specially made, Eldorado-only floor mats constructed of anodized aluminum and red rubber strips are screwed in place on the floor.
The red-and-white leather interior upholstery is incredibly nice. It's obvious that the car has led a sheltered existence. "Even the electric clock keeps perfect time," Sisson said in amazement. The 331-cubic-inch V8 engine still delivers 230 horsepower and needed no attention.
Sisson has worked to improve his car and keep its mechanical parts in excellent condition. During the winter months the Hydramatic transmission was rebuilt. Cosmetically, he has replaced the white convertible top. He believes it is the third top on the car. All three have been white. Tucked away in the cavernous trunk are the fiberglass pieces that make up the boot to cover the top when it is lowered.
Sisson said, "Seventy-two percent of 1954 Eldorados were painted white." His car has been repainted once, long before he became the owner.
The pointed tips of the big bullets on the front bumper have been slightly flattened over the years during encounters with various obstacles.
Each 1954 Eldorado with standard equipment left the factory well-equipped. Sisson's Cadillac features a four-way power front seat, an a device to automatically dim the headlights for oncoming traffic, tinted plexiglass sun visors and electric windows.
Additionally, the Cadillac convertible is equipped with a Wonder Bar AM radio with a button on the floor that can be stepped upon to automatically change stations. "That's really living," he said with a smile. Whenever Sisson opens the door to enter his car, chrome-plated hinges are exposed.
As he settles comfortably behind the steering wheel, with its decidedly unsafe pointed steering hub, he views the 110-mph speedometer and declares, "It's a nice original car."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
