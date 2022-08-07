Ed Johnson's 1940 Chevrolet dump truck wasn't considered all that old back when he was in high school in the early 1950s. As a teen driver he used his truck to earn some money by loading his truck with sand — by hand — and delivering it to housing developers.
Johnson recalls the day he watched the delivery of a brand-new 1954 Dodge truck to a neighbor. The pickup truck was equipped with a fifth wheel and the gears were designed so the 354-cubic-inch, 275-horsepower Hemi-head V-8 engine could serve as a tractor for an automobile carrier.
After three years it became apparent the Job Rated "J" truck was never going to be used to haul new cars to their destinations. Consequently, the fifth wheel was removed and replaced with a three-yard dump body with a Galion single-piston, scissor-action lift.
The original owner drove the truck sparingly for many years, until he died. After a respectful time had passed, Johnson offered to buy the old, but barely used, truck from the widow. She rejected his offer.
Years later, after the widow died, Johnson again offered to buy the truck from the son of the original owner. This time the answer was yes, but not for a couple of weeks because the seller wanted to haul some gravel to his farm in the Dodge. Johnson finally bought the truck in 1983.
He used the truck for 16 years on his farm for hauling, always double-clutching when shifting gears both up and down. "I've hauled 7- to 8-ton loads many times," Johnson said. "It goes in gear well, but you've got to help it."
During the years Johnson owned the truck, it was stolen twice. He's convinced the thieves were after the valuable Hemi engine. Fortunately, the truck was recovered quickly both times.
Eventually, it occurred to Johnson that his Dodge truck with the factory-installed Hemi V-8 was a rare model and relatively unused. He decided to restore it to usable, not show, condition. The six 8.25x20-inch 10-ply tires were replaced, along with a new, relatively dent-free dump body. Six big lug nuts secure each wheel.
Johnson installed white oak trim on the sides of the black body. The cab was repainted blue after the rusted-out floorboards were replaced, along with the rusted-out bottom portions of both doors. The mighty Hemi engine remains nested beneath the two-piece engine hood, which opens from either side.
From the driver's seat in the towering cab the view is unobstructed through the panoramic one-piece windshield. The 17-foot-long Job Rated Dodge stands 7 feet high; 7 feet, 4 inches wide; and rides on a 130-inch wheelbase. The curved quarter windows at the rear corners of the cab, though useless in this application, remain attractive. The outrigger mirrors, however, are functional. The truck has a four-speed transmission. It is mated to a two-speed axle, which translates to eight forward gears.
The 80-mph speedometer is visible through the three-spoke steering wheel. Will the big truck reach 80 mph? "No question about it!" exclaims Johnson. The only creature comfort is the heater.
When the truck is empty he reports fuel economy of about 8 mpg. "You're lucky to get six when its loaded." The fuel tank has a 30-gallon capacity. Although the heavy-duty Dodge is in the best condition, both cosmetically and mechanically, Johnson keeps his truck semi-retired. It still has the muscle to haul heavy loads, but Johnson takes great pleasure in occasional drives.
