Several years ago a classified ad for a 1955 Cadillac Series 62 four-door sedan caught the eye of Franklin Gage. The ad explained that the owner wanted to sell the car so he could spend more time with his family. Gage telephoned the owner and found that the low-mileage Cadillac was in original condition, with the exception of the paint. But Gage and the owner could not agree on a price and parted amicably.
Three months later Gage was surprised to receive a call from the seller inquiring if he was still interested in the luxury car. Yes, he was.
The Cadillac Series 62 was everything that the owner had claimed. When the dark blue Cadillac left the factory it was light blue. "I'm glad somebody professionally painted it dark blue," Gage said. The darker color seems more in keeping with such a formal automobile.
With only a cursory inspection of the Cadillac and the assurance of the owner, Gage climbed behind the two-spoke steering wheel to take the three-hour ride home. He had set off on the adventure with the idea that if the car broke down, he would have it towed and would rent a car. But the mechanical health of the Cadillac proved to be better than Gage anticipated.
He discovered that his Series 62 was the most popular model that Cadillac produced in 1955. About 45,000 of the six-passenger sedans were built. His car is equipped with extra-cost accessories including: Air conditioning $620, radio and antenna for $132, heater and vent system for $129, power windows for $108, four-way power seat for $70, and power brakes for $48. The cost of all these accessories was tacked onto the $3,977 base price of the car.
To assist the air conditioner with climate control, the windows in the car are tinted E-Z-Eye glass. The air conditioner is in the trunk. Air captured by the two scoops on the hindquarters of the car is fed to the air conditioner, after which it is pumped into the passenger compartment through a pair of tubes from the package shelf to the headliner. The tubes are transparent to avoid hindering the driver's view to the rear.
Although the four side windows are electrically operated, the front wing vents are still operated with a hand crank. The rear vent windows are merely pushed open and pulled shut.
A courtesy light under the lip of the padded dashboard illuminates the elegantly upholstered front seat when either front door is opened. Opening either back door activates the dome light.
The big 331-cubic-inch overhead-valve V-8 engine generates 250 horsepower while delivering remarkable efficiency — more than 20 mpg — outstanding for a 4,375-pound car.
A set of 8.00x15-inch white sidewall tires mounted on a 129-inch wheelbase supports the 18-foot-long Cadillac. Hydramatic transmissions became standard equipment on Cadillacs in 1955. A dual-exhaust system also was standard, probably because the design of the rear bumper called for twin pipes.
Because the windows are electric, Gage says he was surprised to learn the windshield wipers are vacuum-powered.
The Florentine curve of the rear roof line is especially attractive with the 1955 model's still-subtle tail fins. Following Cadillac custom, the gasoline cap is hidden under the left taillight. "I like to drive my car," he says.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
