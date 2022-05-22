In 1956 Chevrolet's first offering of a pillarless four-door hardtop was the Bel Air Sport Sedan. This particular sedan in a California dealer showroom was painted India Ivory over Dusk Plum. The unique body style, in addition to the 265-cubic-inch V-8 engine under the hood, was enough to interest Forest Mohr in a new car. When allowed $850 on an old Chevrolet convertible as a trade-in, the deal was clinched.
"Beside the $850, my dad made a down payment of $2,000.78," Bill Mohr says. That left a balance of $600 which was paid off in 18 equal payments of $37.65 for a total of $677.70.
During the next eight years, the 1956 Chevrolet traveled the many freeways of southern California and even made two long distance trips over the mountains to visit relatives in the Midwest. The 115-inch wheelbase and 6.70x15-inch tires cushioned the ride.
Mohr learned to drive in the Chevrolet and, he states, "When I got my driver's license the Chevy was handed down to me to drive to high school."
"I drove the Chevy through high school and college," Mohr says. When he wed his high school sweetheart he returned the Chevy to his parents. "I always considered the car as a loan," Mohr says, "and it was always registered in my father's name." Therefore, he returned it to his parents. "I don't think they thought they would end up with it again," he quips. The Chevrolet sat in their driveway being driven occasionally but not receiving much attention or care.
"My dad had decided that he didn't want the car anymore, so it was offered to me one more time," he says. With a wife, a son, a mortgage and a job, Mohr reluctantly took on one more responsibility, a 1956 Chevrolet.
There was no plan for the car, so it languished at the curb in front of their home. As the once-handsome Chevrolet approached antique status, Mohr began a restoration effort that was to continue for the next two decades.
"With a limited budget and limited knowledge of auto restoration, all I could manage was a cheap paint job, and replacing some missing parts," Mohr says.
The old Chevrolet has not led an easy life. Mohr was in the car with his parents in 1960 when a red-light-runner ripped off the entire front of the car. Mohr remembers the battles his father fought to get the car repaired to his satisfaction.
Years later the car was rear-ended, requiring the replacement of the right quarter panel. Soon after it was repaired and repainted the right front fender was damaged. The amazing part of all these collisions is that, despite the car's age when they occurred, it was always repaired instead of abandoned. It was last repainted in 1986 and still looks like new, finally being pampered after a life of hard knocks.
"I have repainted the car, rebuilt the replaced engine and transmission, replaced the interior with original style upholstery, and also replaced all the chrome, all the rubber seals and all the weather-stripping," Mohr reports.
The intention was to return the 3,270-pound Chevrolet to the condition it was in when it left the factory. Mohr says his father was a real hot rodder who wanted the optional power pack but was told he would have to wait three months for it. Consequently, he took his new Chevrolet with a two-barrel carburetor to a speed shop where a dual exhaust system was installed.
During the last restoration, Mohr honored his father's unspoken wishes and maintained the dual-exhaust system. A two-barrel carburetor still feeds fuel to the engine. The odometer indicates the car is rapidly approaching 222,000 miles.
"When you stop to think about it," Mohr says, "it is amazing to be able to say, I still have my first wife and my first car.' Life just doesn't get any better than this."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
