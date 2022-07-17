When Ed Johnson bought a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air he was so fond of it that put almost 300,000 miles on the odometer within seven years. Back in that era, it was rare for any automobile to eclipse the 100,000-mile mark.
"The transmission was about ready to leave me," Johnson recalls, "so I sold it in 1964."
Decades passed before Johnson acknowledged to himself that he missed his old Chevrolet and began looking for a replacement. He found a few 1956 Chevrolets that had been hot-rodded and some that had been customized and more than a few that were mostly rusted away. After a year or so of fruitless searching, he gave up.
Naturally, that's when he found what he had been after — virtually in his own back yard, so he bought it. Except for being green and white, the automobile was identical to the car he had owned back in the 1950s.
When new, the Chevrolet had a base price of $2,176. Once Johnson had his Bel Air home, he set about returning it to like-new condition. He wanted a car with no plastic filler in the body. Consequently, all the plastic filler that was there already was removed, along with any rusted metal. Healthy, rust-free steel was put in place. "I welded it myself," Johnson recalls.
While he was returning the shapely body of the two-door hardtop Chevrolet to showroom condition on its 115-inch wheelbase, the 265-cubic-inch V-8 engine with a dual-exhaust system was rebuilt.
The Powerglide transmission was serviced and found to be in good condition. Johnson had the car repainted in the same two-tone color scheme as his original 1956 Chevrolet with a white top over a matador-red body. The appropriate parts of the interior — the dashboard and window frames — were painted red to match the exterior color.
In 1956, the 3,222-pound Chevrolet left the factory equipped with the extra-cost options of an AM radio, power steering, power brakes, a heater and full wheel covers.
Behind the wraparound windshield, a design element that was all the rage in the late 1950s, was a full-size, shoulder-wide, two-spoke steering wheel. Nestled prominently in the dashboard is the 120-mph speedometer. With the renowned Chevrolet V-8 engine equipped with a power pack, reaching the top indicated speed is a very real possibility.
The interior of the car has undergone a transformation. The carpet is now red. Typical of many General Motors cars in 1956, the headliner consists of a white perforated material. The seats and door panels match the color of the car, as does the steering wheel. The wheel has a flashy, 360-degree chrome horn ring.
With the Powerglide transmission functioning properly, Johnson finally drove his fully restored Chevrolet on its 6.70x15-inch white-sidewall tires on its maiden tour. It's always a treat to pull into a gasoline station and watch the attendant search for the gas cap, which is cleverly hidden behind the left taillight, he said. A quick twist of the chrome bar above the red taillight lens frees the light assembly to swivel down, exposing the gasoline cap.
Johnson enjoys his red-and-white 1956 Chevrolet, and although 128,382 models were manufactured, he treats his vehicle like it's one of a kind.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.