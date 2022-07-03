Joe Colick was a high school student when his grandparents purchased a brand-new 1957 Dodge Custom Royal. "What an ugly car," the teenager thought at the time; but years later, he changed his mind.
The two-door hardtop was purchased for $3,148. Colick's grandmother was the exclusive driver of the Dodge until her death 19 years later. At that time, her Dodge had accumulated only slightly more than 26,000 miles. Then, it was passed to her daughter, Mildred. She maintained the car until her death in 1999. At that time the odometer had registered a total of 38,000 miles.
The younger Colick received a telephone call from his widowed father saying, "Come and get it." The son agreed that it was time for him to take his grandmother's Dodge.
He arranged for a truck to haul the Dodge to his home. His grandmother had never driven her car in the rain, so Colick made sure the weather would be good for the trip.
Colick inspected his grandmother's Dodge and found all in order including the 260-horsepower, Super Red Ram 325-cubic-inch, V-8 engine with the three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. The Dodge has optional Electro Touch Tuner radio, variable-speed wipers, power steering, and power brakes.
Colick said it took him a while to get used to the push-button transmission at the left side of the 120-mph speedometer. The three-button top row holds, from left, the Reverse button, the Neutral button in the center, and the Drive button on the right. The lower two-button row contains first- and second-gear buttons. Pressing in and holding the Neutral button starts the engine. "It's got power," Colick said. "This thing will move you down the road."
The chrome-laden, white-over-blue-over-white coupe has 7-foot, 10-inch-long tail fins painted white, stretching from the rear of the doors to what appears to be infinity.
Inside the spacious car is full instrumentation just below the speedometer. Atop the dashboard is the dash-mounted mirror. Complementing that mirror through the tinted windshield is a pair of fender-mounted mirrors. Typical of cars in that era is the protective, heavy-gauge clear plastic covering the seats.
Dodge was one of the first cars to feature a 60/40 split front seat. At the lower left side of the dashboard is a red light that flashes to warn the driver that the emergency brake is engaged. Another pair of white lights, one each above the side windows, illuminates the interior of the Dodge. Of course the torsion-bar suspension was a big selling point of Chrysler products in the late 1950s.
Colick was surprised to learn the capacity of the fuel tank is 20 gallons. About the longest trip Colick has taken in his grandmother's Dodge on its 8.00x14-inch tires amounts to a dozen miles. Starting the Dodge V-8, he said, "It sounds good." Colick has added many more enjoyable miles to the odometer, clocked during fair weather in honor of his grandmother.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.