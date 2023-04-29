In 1957 the Bonneville was built as a promotional car based on the Pontiac Star Chief convertible. Only 630 were built with a base price of $5,782.
Number 287, a Kenya Ivory convertible with Bonneville Red spears on its flanks, was sent to a dealer in Owasso, Mich., where the Bonneville eventually went through four owners.
Joe Bonaiuto of Alabama had long admired Pontiacs of that era. For decades he was on the lookout for a clean, low-mileage 1957 Pontiac convertible. The fourth owner of the Bonneville had restored the car, which was displayed at a show in Waldorf, Md. It's where Bonaiuto first saw the car.
Eventually, the Bonneville was part of an estate sale in Delaware. When Bonaiuto inspected the car, he recognized it as the one he had seen five years earlier. Bonaiuto bought the 1957 Pontiac Bonneville, trucked his treasure home, and set about getting the fuel-injected engine to run like new. Bonaiuto says, "Ninety-eight percent of the fuel-injection system was there."
Bonaiuto was directed to a Bonneville fuel-injection expert who told him, "Rip the fuel injectors out and put a four-barrel carburetor on it." That's not what Bonaiuto wanted to hear. He persevered, got the car running, and actually enjoyed driving it for a year or so. Then, he pulled the automatic transmission, as well as the engine, and sent them off to be overhauled.
With most of the drivetrain removed, Bonaiuto began to clean the undercarriage. "I removed a couple buckets of sand and rocks," he recalls. Then he decided to remove the body from the frame and properly restore the 5,425-pound Bonneville.
With the body stripped of paint, imperfections were readily apparent. Bonaiuto found only minor spots of rust, a couple of plastic patches, and discovered both rocker panels needed attention. The rear bumper is composed of five pieces; because the dual-exhaust pipes exit through the bumper, the surrounding hooded chrome parts were corroded and perforated. Bonaiuto located and purchased a rare pair of rear-fender gravel shields in South Dakota. He also had the cracked steering wheel recast.
In lieu of a hood ornament, the 1957 Pontiac Bonneville has a lighted plastic-and-chrome ornament atop each front fender. The 8.50x14-inch white sidewall tires support the big Bonneville on a 124-inch wheelbase. With the Pontiac cosmetically restored, Bonaiuto reinstalled the like-new engine and transmission. Beneath the dashboard is, he says, "A must-have option: a tissue dispenser."
"It's such a pleasure to drive," he says.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.