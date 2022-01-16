It was a dark and stormy night when Earl Welch and his wife left the restaurant. Across the street, in a lot popular for displaying private party cars for sale, was a chrome-laden 1958 Buick Century.
He says, "I remarked to my wife that it was really a rare but not very desirable car, and we went on home."
"I couldn't get the car out of my mind," Welch says. He returned the next morning and gave it a close inspection. "It was 100 percent complete," he explains, "not even one screw was missing. The entire vehicle was stock and in very nice condition."
When the 1958 Buicks were new, Welch was not impressed with the big, boxy, gaudy cars. However, after the passage of time he found himself drawn to this pristine time capsule. His problem now was tracking down the owner. It took three days of telephone calls before he got a response. The seller had been out of town while Welch was worried about missing out to another buyer.
Welch discovered the Buick Century had been purchased new by the seller's great grandparents. They took excellent care of their Buick and when the great grandson inherited it, he put it up for sale.
The two men met and Welch took it for a brief test drive. The 364-cubic-inch V-8 roared to life; it really roared, because the mufflers, resonators, and tailpipes were shot. Still, it appeared that it was producing 300 horsepower. A deal was struck and Welch took his prize to his home across town.
The 1958 model Buicks carried Roadmaster, Century and Special labels. "It still had clear plastic seat covers," he says in amazement. "The bronze/gold color was new that year," Welch says.
Welch replaced the shock absorbers, 12-volt battery, hoses, belts, a seal kit in the drive line and wide whitewall tires. The steel-belted radials make a world of difference he says. "Now it floats down the road smooth as silk." The original 7.60x15-inch spare tire is in the trunk along with the original (never used) jack.
The sun-baked dash top was wrinkled, so Welch replaced that and recovered the front-door armrests. Over the years, Welch has had three of the many pieces of chrome replated. "No work at all has ever been done on the engine and, as well as I have been able to determine, the carburetor has never been touched or rebuilt — only the screws tightened," he says.
When he had a new exhaust system installed, Welch opted for originality, except for the Glaspak mufflers. "I wanted to hear a rumble out of that big V-8!" he declares.
With the enormous Buick in superior mechanical condition, until he retired, Welch occasionally took it to work when it was his turn to drive in his car pool.
The old Buick came equipped with an automatic transmission, power steering and power brakes, AM radio, tinted glass, and lights in the glove box and trunk. Besides the windshield washers and clock, it has a speed minder that sounds an alarm buzzer when the predetermined speed is exceeded. One item not on the Buick that Welch missed when he bought the car was an exterior mirror on the right side.
"After years of searching I found one at a swap meet," he says. "It will cruise all day at 70/75 mph with no effort at all. It doesn't use oil but does use gas. Mileage of 8 to 9 gallons in town and 12 to 13 gallons on the road is common." Welch reports. Regardless, Welch says, "I just love the car."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
