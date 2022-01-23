Jim Byers once owned an Imperial, but sold it. He immediately regretted it. So, he set about to rectify his decision. He inspected a wide variety of Imperials in far-flung locations but found them wanting. He decided to advertise in the "cars wanted" section of the Chrysler Product Owners Club newsletter.
When the publication printed, Byers checked his ad to make certain it was correct. Next to his ad was an illustration of a 1960 Chrysler Imperial Southampton LeBaron four-door hardtop sedan being advertised for sale by a man in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The odometer showed about 56,000 miles. Byers contacted the seller and examined pictures that were sent to him. He liked what he saw, but was reluctant to buy a car sight unseen. He also had no time to make a trip to Oklahoma from the east coast.
Byers, a card-carrying member of the Imperial Club, found Jeffrey Cutler, a fellow member in Texas, a mere 500 miles from the car in Oklahoma. Cutler volunteered to inspect the Imperial. Acting on the "thumbs up" report from the Texan, Byers purchased the car and arranged to have it transported home in a closed truck. When the trailer arrived, Byers stood behind it anxiously awaiting the appearance of the car he had yet to see.
The beautiful blue Imperial with gunsight taillights made its appearance. Bumper-to-bumper, the car stretches almost 19 feet. "My spaceship limousine had arrived," a happy Byers says. The Texan's evaluation was exact, to Byers' relief.
"I fired it up and went for a drive," Byers recollects. The 413-cubic-inch V-8 engine develops 350 horsepower. Byers surmises that his Imperial was a California car because it shows no sign of rust. "I really lucked out," he says.
The car is loaded with such convenience features as the two front fender-mounted mirrors and a Mirror-o-matic interior mirror that dims when bright lights from behind strike the surface. It has a cruise control that's set with a dial (much like a thermostat), as well as a speed minder: when the driver exceeds the pre-selected speed, the pedal pushes back against the driver's foot. A Chrysler Airtemp dual air-conditioning system is in place, one for the front seat and a second one in the trunk for the rear-seat passengers.
"The turn signals make no sense," Jim Byers says, "but I'll defend the push buttons to my dying day," referring to his 4,835-pound 1960 Imperial.
Instead of being activated from a common stalk on the steering column, the turn signals are activated by a switch on the dashboard. Of the push buttons that select the gears in the transmission, Byers states, "They have never given me a moment of trouble." From the top, the push buttons activate Reverse, Neutral, Drive, Second, and First. It has no parking gear; just a very good emergency brake.
Byers' favorite features of the car are the two front automatic swivel seats that rotate whenever the corresponding front door is opened. The driver controls the enormous automobile with a squarish steering wheel and all six windows are electrically controlled, even the wing vents. "It's a lot of car," he says. He buys the highest-octane fuel he can find and then adds a can of octane booster to the 23-gallon tank to keep the big engine happy.
"It's a people magnet," Byers says. "Everyone seems to be attracted to the big fins!" Also, he shares, "parking the Imperial is simple, if you can find two parking places together."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
