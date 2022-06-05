When Fausto Falcone and his bride, Carlene, drove off on their honeymoon in 1963, they did so in his 1960 Pontiac Ventura.
Pontiac had already begun to make a move toward performance and had become a dominating presence in NASCAR. That action by Pontiac attracted the young Falcone's high-octane attention, so he purchased the Coronado Red sports hardtop coupe with a standard 389-cubic-inch V-8 developing 283 horsepower.
Eventually the honeymoon car was traded for another car. "You traded cars every few years back then," Falcone said.
Three decades passed before Falcone realized how much he missed his first new car. Witnessing the enjoyment his friends with old cars were having prompted him to get one of his own.
"Man, I wished that I had kept that '60," Falcone lamented.
Just any old car wouldn't do. Only his 1960 Pontiac Ventura would be acceptable. He began searching for the car of his youth.
"I wanted to go back to my childhood," he said.
It wasn't until then that Falcone discovered the rarity of any 1960 Pontiac; he couldn't find one for sale, regardless of condition. But then, the seemingly impossible occurred when he came across a Pontiac identical to his first.
"Every time you see a car like that," Falcone said, "by the time you get there it's gone."
Nevertheless, he called the seller and was surprised to learn the Pontiac was still available. He had seen pictures of the car on the computer and was insistent the seller assure him that the car was as advertised.
"Tell me what is wrong with the car," he told the seller. "I'll probably still buy it. I don't want any surprises."
Falcone took a chance and bought the car sight unseen. He had been told the Pontiac had undergone a frame-off restoration in the early 1990s. Research indicates that the extra-cost accessories on the car included AM radio, rear speaker, E-Z-Eye glass, electric clock, backup lights, power brakes, dual exhausts, power steering, courtesy lights, spare-tire cover, visor vanity mirror, disposable oil filter, heavy-duty air cleaner, dual door-edge guards, electric two-speed wipers, electric windshield washer, and Circ-L-Air heater/defroster.
The semi-trailer-truck driver delivering the car got as close as he could to Falcone's home and then unloaded the Pontiac. Falcone says he was covered with goose bumps.
"It was very exciting for me," he said.
The big red Pontiac was better than advertised. Falcone anxiously got in the 3,865-pound wide-track car and was relieved to hear the big V-8 respond at the twist of the ignition key.
He didn't have to think once about where the various controls were. It all came back to him in an instant, even the two under-dashboard air vents.
"They're almost like an air conditioner," he said.
The four-speed Hydromatic has a shift pattern from the left: Park, Neutral, Drive One, Drive Two, Low, and Reverse. "You have to think a little bit," Falcone said.
The interior is covered in red and beige vinyl and the driver is treated to a two-tone, two-spoke steering wheel. The Pontiac rides on a 122-inch wheelbase. Like the original tires that came on the car, the Pontiac still rolls on 8.00x14-inch white-sidewall tires.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
