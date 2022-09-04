The first Studebaker was produced in 1902, and by that time Studebaker had been in the horse-drawn wagon, carriage, buggy and sleigh business for 50 years.
The Studebaker family — originally from Germany — moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio, and then to Indiana, before setting up shop in 1852. Studebaker served the needs of local farmers with farm wagons and those of local businesses with freight wagons, and they expanded into the carriage trade.
The company also built wagons as the nation moved westward. The company was well-established when the Civil War began and equipped the Northern army with supply wagons and gun carriages. Studebaker products soon gained a reputation among the soldiers for craftsmanship and durability. After 45 years, the first serious consideration was given to automobiles at a directors' meeting in 1897.
By 1901, Studebaker was convinced of the need to manufacture an automobile. Its first car was built during Studebaker's 50th anniversary year, but it was little more than a motorized version of horse-drawn buggies and wagons.
Toward the last days of the Studebaker Corp. came the Champ pickup truck. The idea was born for the 1960 model year because the 1949 design was becoming dated. The wide bed, which came out in 1961, took over eventually from the old-style narrow bed. It was called Spaceside in company advertising.
A Studebaker dealer gave the low bid on the Department of Agriculture's call in 1962 for a fleet of pickup trucks. Each county extension agent in Iowa was assigned a bare-bones Studebaker Champ pickup. After 10 years of county agriculture extension work, the surviving Studebakers, all of them black, were gathered in a large lot near Des Moines for an October auction. George Hamlin wanted one of those pickups. He, however, was in Maryland.
"I couldn't get there for months, so I enlisted local support to look the trucks over and place a bid," Hamlin said. Local support was his brother-in-law, who prowled the lot and reported on the four most likely prospects.
"Mechanically, they were all fit, but most had body problems," Hamlin states. He says the federal government's practice of auctioning off used vehicles after seven years was extended to 10 years for the Studebakers. After the auction, Hamlin's brother-in-law drove off with a 1962 three-quarter-ton Champ pickup truck. Months later Hamlin traveled to Iowa to take possession of his Studebaker.
"'Plain' is the operative word," Hamlin said of his acquisition. What sparkles now was likely covered with Agriculture Department black paint previously.
Hamlin climbed into the cab of the 3,690-pound truck, fired up the 259-cubic-inch, V-8 engine, which was still producing 180 horsepower and drove home without a problem. With the overdrive engaged and the engine sipping from the 18-gallon gasoline tank, the truck delivered 17 mpg. Once home, however, the real fun began.
"First thing I did was weld in a new floor. Next were new doors, and after that, a new tailgate," Hamlin recalls.
Eventually, yellow paint was applied to cover the original black — except on the inside of the bed. "I knew if I painted the inside yellow I'd never haul anything in it," Hamlin honestly reports. After brightening the pickup's personality with yellow paint he proceeded to "add all the factory sizzle I could find."
The Champ pickup, Hamlin says, "represents Studebaker's famous ability to make something out of limited resources."
"The front end tooling was from a 1960 Lark, and the cab was a Lark sedan chopped off behind the front door." The 17-foot-long truck rides on a 122-inch wheelbase supported by 7.00x16-inch tires. Hamlin's Champ pickup carried a base price of $2,207 in 1962.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
