Jamie Cox found an unrestored, original 1963 Oldsmobile Starfire convertible in Calgary, Alberta, and bought it. "It needed a ton of work," he recalls.
He acquired the Starfire with 55,000 miles on the odometer. After a year the new owner decided his amazingly rust-free Oldsmobile deserved new paint, so he repaired all the tiny nicks and dings, removed all the trim, and had it repainted.
That task consumed three and a half months, Cox says. The exterior color is called Saddle Mist and the car is now covered with 17 coats, nine primer coats, four color coats, and four clear coats. He says all of them were professionally hand-sanded between coats.
A plastic rear window replaced the original window in the white canvas convertible top. The original top remains in place and covers the Saddle Mist combination leather and vinyl interior.
A 394-cubic-inch V-8 engine sends 345 horsepower to the rear drive wheels. Cox reports his car runs best when being fed premium fuel through the four-barrel carburetor. He says his Oldsmobile can deliver up to 18 miles per gallon on the highway and maybe 10 mpg in town, depending on travel speeds. With safety in mind, Cox has replaced the original bias-ply tires with 14-inch radials. Each tire has the correct 1-inch-wide white sidewalls.
The car is well optioned. Power-assisted equipment includes steering, brakes, windows, antenna, convertible top, front seat, and trunk release. It also has a Wonderbar radio with reverb and rear speaker.
Surprisingly, in a 1963-model-year car, the Starfire has unexpected features such as a remote control driver's mirror, plus a day and night mirror inside. The two-spoke steering wheel has the Tilt-Away feature, a first for Oldsmobile that model year.
In the padded dashboard are the tachometer and the Safety Sentinel speed reminder unit; seat belts are available for both fore and aft passengers. The windshield is tinted to reduce glare. Under the dashboard is an Oldsmobile tissue dispenser.
Apparently the original owner never carried anything in the trunk, as the trunk appears to be in pristine condition. Dual exhaust tips are visible at the rear of the car; Cox had them replated for added sparkle. Unseen is the Posi-Traction rear end that helps control wheel spin.
Cox is not one to keep his Starfire hidden away unused. He strives to maintain his car in like-new condition but is unafraid to venture on long-distance trips from his Canadian home to Southern California and New Mexico in the United States.
The odometer on his eye-catching Oldsmobile Starfire now has registered more than 113,000 miles with plans to continue driving to Oldsmobile event shows and meets.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
