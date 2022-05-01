Rick Ehrmann has a fondness for Chrysler products and has owned several Mopar models. Like most automobile aficionados, Rick and his younger brother Bruce liked the legendary letter series Chrysler vehicles of the 1950s and 1960s.
The law of supply and demand is illustrated by the limited supply of letter series Chryslers and the high demand by collectors. Prices of well-preserved or restored letter series cars tend to be on the high side. Nevertheless, the brothers found a way to acquire one of these desirable Chryslers by applying the lesson learned at their mother's knee when they were growing up in Toms River, N.J. By pooling their resources they could afford one of the cars and share it.
Rick was given the task of locating a solid Chrysler. Eventually he located a beautifully restored 1964 300K convertible in Danville, Calif., near San Francisco. Only 3,647 Chrysler 300K models were built, and of that total just 625 were convertibles.
Bruce, living in New York City, couldn't make the trip so Rick, of Landover, Md., flew to San Francisco, where he was met by the seller who took him to see the Chrysler. As soon as the garage door swung open he was smitten by the beauty of the Roman Red convertible.
"It was so clean and free of rust I asked if it was a California car," Ehrmann recalls. He was surprised when told the car came from Pennsylvania and both quarter panels had been so riddled with rust that they had to be replaced with rust-free panels from a donor car. Ironically, Chrysler boasted in 1964 sales brochures that their cars received seven rust-proofing dips.
To avoid trucking fees Ehrmann climbed into the driver's bucket seat behind the squarish steering wheel and began the 3,100-mile drive to the east coast. Misfortune came calling in Turlock, Calif., at the end of the first day.
A long bolt supporting the alternator cracked off at the cylinder head, which resulted in the alternator dropping down to where the spinning fan blade struck it. Ehrmann coasted the disabled Chrysler to a motel that fortuitously happened to be next door to the Turlock Tire Co., a full service repair shop.
The next day, the wizards at the shop extracted the broken bolt, found a replacement bolt in the back of the shop and reinstalled it in the alternator with a spacer to prevent a recurrence. Rick was back on the road before checkout time at the motel. With the top down he cruised into Arizona on the second day of the eight day odyssey. Because of the time of year the southern route was chosen which traversed 10 states: California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland.
Whenever the brothers alternate custody of the Chrysler, three more states — Delaware, New Jersey and New York — are driven through in the 1964 convertible. The weather cooperated until the day of the trip when rain fell in buckets. That's when the leak across the top of the windshield was discovered. "It fits as well as it did when new," Ehrmann says of the third top that has been on the car.
The convertible when new had a base price of $4,522. Less than an inch shy of 18 feet long, the Chrysler rides a 122-inch wheelbase. A four-barrel Carter carburetor feeds the 413-cubic-inch V-8 at what the brothers call a rate that is "pathetic." They report highway mileage of about 11 mpg.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
