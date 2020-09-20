Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
1964 Impala Super Sport: Young Man's Muscle
David Miller enjoys cars from the mid-1960s when muscle was king. More than 30 years later, he began shopping for one, "It didn't matter what kind, as long as it was beautiful, a classic, and mechanically perfect — I'm not too handy at repairs," he admits.
He found a 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport with some unusual options. "I called the owner three weeks later and pictures were sent, negotiations ensued, and a price was agreed upon — if the car actually lived up to the photos." Miller caught an early morning flight on a Saturday from San Francisco to Portland, Ore.
"When I walked out of the Portland airport there was the Super Sport looking great," he says. A quick once over disclosed a well maintained car and a half-hour test drive confirmed Miller's initial impression. The seller was the grandson of the original owner, who had ordered the car with a three-speed manual transmission with the shift lever on the steering column.
Paper changed hands and Miller drove the seller home, which was on his way back to Danville, Calif. Leaving Portland, Miller was so excited that he drove straight through to his home on the 14-inch tires. "It really performs well on regular gas," Miller says of his 327-cubic-inch V-8 engine.
On his trip home he became reacquainted with wing vent windows. "What a wonderful invention vent windows are!" he exudes.
Miller's Chevrolet Impala Super Sport had a base price of $2,947 when new, and was equipped with an AM/FM radio, rear speaker, power brakes, power steering, rear seat belts, bumper guards, full floor console, power trunk release, factory tachometer, two exterior mirrors, rear window defroster, and door guards.
Miller was amazed to find the original spare tire in the pristine trunk. The 3,450-pound Chevrolet is supported on a 119-inch wheelbase.
Washing and waxing his Super Sport is a pleasant task for Miller, who says he enjoys feeling the curves and ridges. He did discover one small rough patch of paint on the top of his car, which continued to bother him, so the car was stripped of all chrome and trim pieces before being resprayed the same color as the original.
If anything, the new white paint made the red interior appear as a more intense red. "Now I need to wear sunglasses when I wax it," Miller jokes. On the theory that it's good to keep the juices flowing, he says, "I try to take it out three times a week.
The only mechanical surprise was caught early by Miller and corrected by having the clutch replaced.
Records show that 185,325 Impala Super Sports were built in 1964; included in that figure are both coupes and convertibles. The popular cars have long been favorites of customizers and hot rodders, and many have been turned into low riders. Miller is proud to have one of the originals.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
