The pristine condition of this 1965 Corvette Stingray offers testimony to the care and attention original owner Abe Miller had lavished on it. It appears virtually unchanged from the day he purchased it new in Phoenix, Arizona, back when Lyndon B. Johnson was president.
When Miller bought the rally red Corvette, it had a base price of $4,106 and came equipped with a white soft top and a white interior. The hardtop was also painted rally red.
Under the hood, which is hinged at the front of the car, is a 327-cubic-inch V-8 engine. The Corvette was well loaded with optional extras including: tinted glass, AM/FM radio, power brakes, power steering, air conditioning, positraction rear axle, teakwood steering wheel, transistor ignition system, leather upholstered seats, telescopic steering column, auxiliary fiberglass hardtop, four-speed manual transmission, comfort and convenience group and cast aluminum knock-off wheels. Records show that in 1965 Chevrolet built 8,186 Stingray coupes and 15,376 Stingray convertible roadsters.
Prior to passing away, Miller gave the Corvette to his friends David and Sharon Barnett. "The only common option not on the car, is the power window accessory," Barnett says. "Abe gave us a retrofit kit to install them, but I've never put them on." Such an upgrade could be easily accomplished with no alterations necessary, because the window switch would be located where the window hand crank is located. But then the car wouldn't be in the condition it was when Miller was the owner.
As far as Barnett can determine, the only other options not on the Stingray are off-road exhaust system, side-mounted exhaust system, special front and rear suspension, and powerglide automatic transmission. He reports that he can easily do without them on the 3,005-pound car.
The small block V-8 produces a healthy 350 horsepower. From the hidden headlights at one end to the "only for cosmetic purposes" bumpers at the other, the Corvette is unbelievably original. The exceptionally nimble car rides on a 98-inch wheelbase.
"We have learned to cherish the car. It runs flawlessly and never fails to draw an admiring crowd," Barnett reports.
The air conditioning is a welcome accessory during sunny-day rallies across the southwest United States. In the cozy cockpit, the radio dial is vertical rather than the conventional horizontal position. Another space-saving measure are the round knobs that serve as the inside door handles. The dashboard has a convenient, built-in grab bar for the passenger.
With 41,000 miles showing on the odometer, it remains all-original except for the soft top that has been replaced and the disc brake system that Barnett converted to all-stainless steel. "It is not a perfect show car but it does exhibit a patina that is the result of years of tender loving care," Barnett says.
When the Barnetts registered the 2,985-pound Corvette they left the Department of Motor Vehicles with a license plate that expresses their gratitude. It reads "THKSABE" (Thanks Abe).
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
