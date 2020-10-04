Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Robert Wright was a mechanic working at a Dodge dealership in 1965. He and his wife were discussing the prospect of buying a new car, but talking about it was as far as they got. But when he saw a photo of the new 1966 Dodge, Wright decided he liked the 1965 model better.
The couple made the decision to get a 1965 Dodge Coronet two-door hardtop, painted ruby red. He insisted on the 426-cubic-inch wedge V-8 engine that produced a whopping 365 horsepower, while his wife was adamant the transmission be an automatic.
The Dodge, which weighed 3,180 pounds, came dressed with a white headliner. Everything else in the cabin was a maroon color. The horn ring added sparkle to the interior.
A set of 8.25x14-inch Goodyear Power Cushion tires mounted on a 117-inch wheelbase support the powerful Dodge. Optional equipment on the car includes: AM radio, undercoating, full wheel covers, tinted windshield, windshield washers, sure-grip differential, retractable seat belts, reverberator speaker, variable speed wipers, automatic transmission, 426-cubic-inch V-8 engine, and 8.25x14-inch white sidewall tires. All of these accessories boosted the total price paid to $2,919.14.
With the various packages that the Wrights ordered, the car was delivered equipped with 11-inch brakes, along with a heavy-duty sway bar, an extra large radiator and a performance-enhancing heavier torsion bar suspension.
The Wrights discovered a bonus in owning the Dodge: that it was a spacious 75.6-inches wide and 55.8-inches high. Long before child restraint laws, Wright reported that with the rear seat cushion removed, a port-a-crib could be set up behind the front seat, which provided a place to play for their infant son, Doug, while traveling. There was no thought in those days of child restraints or safety baby seats.
The sporty Dodge served the family well, doing all the typical family errands, and it in turn, received excellent care. Only once was it abused. Wright recalls that in 1971, while he was stopped at a traffic light near his home, the car was rear-ended. Fortunately, the damage was minor and readily repaired.
Wright says it takes 5 quarts of oil and 20 quarts of coolant to keep the big V-8 engine running happily, cool and well lubricated. He says the single four-barrel carburetor drawing fuel from the 19-gallon gasoline tank can deliver up to 19 or 20 miles per gallon on the highway — "If you're careful."
When the ruby red Dodge with dual exhausts was delivered to the dealership in late December 1965, Wright took one satisfied look and happily thought, "That's the car for me." He hasn't changed his opinion of the car in the intervening decades.
Spoken as a truly satisfied owner, Wright says, "This car is so much fun to drive, it kind of leads you to have more fun."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
