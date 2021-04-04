Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
The wave of Mustang mania that swept the country in the mid-1960s had barely subsided when, in 1972, Jerry Lane decided that an early model Mustang would be an ideal project car.
With his 9-year-old daughter, Janise, along for company, he headed for the University of Maryland where a coed was selling her well-worn white 1966 Mustang convertible. After a quick test drive, the deal was done and the father/daughter duo drove the Mustang home with the top down. Janise recalls thinking at the time, "My dad is the coolest guy in the world."
He tinkered with the 200-cubic-inch, 120-horsepower, six-cylinder engine until it was running to his satisfaction. By the time Janise was of driving age, the Mustang was in fine condition. She remembers driving it to high school and then sadly, just before she entered the University of Georgia, her father died.
He had wanted her to take the Mustang to college, however, the Georgia weather was not kind to her Mustang. The summer was so hot that the plastic rear window melted. Thereafter, whenever the rains came, the interior was as damp as the exterior.
Upon graduation, she loaded all of her worldly goods into her Mustang and set off to meet her mother in Charlotte, N.C. The car was so overloaded, she says, that the convertible top wouldn't close. The graduate, using rope, tied the top down as best she could. As she approached her destination, the three-spoke steering wheel came off the steering column.
"I shoved it back on," she says, and decided to have the Mustang towed the rest of the way to Charlotte. Her mother — and every other lucid person in Charlotte — was in agreement that a junkyard was the best place for the car. Instead, Janise, driven by her memories with the car and her father, had her Mustang trucked to her mom's house where it sat untouched for 11 years.
During that time she discovered that her convertible was one of 72,119 manufactured in the 1966 model year. It sold new in Pennsylvania with a base price of $2,653. With the reinforced frame typical of convertibles, the Mustang weighs 2,650 pounds.
Eventually, she trucked her Mustang to a shop for a total restoration that took two years. It was repainted the original white — after all the rust and plastic filler were removed. "There were some surprises," Janise says. The cost of the restoration far exceeded estimates because she insisted on rechroming original parts rather than replacing them with less-expensive reproductions.
When the project was complete, another problem arose: She had no garage and couldn't let the car sit outside exposed to the elements. "I rented a garage," she says, and life went on. She married and the Mustang languished in the rented garage while the newlyweds bought a new house.
The first priority for the new homeowners was to demolish the old detached garage and replace it with a nice, new structure suitable for a restored 1966 Mustang convertible. That's where the convertible rests, except for fair weather days when she takes the Mustang out for exercise.
Janise enjoys the nimble handling provided by the 108-inch wheelbase. The Mustang has been driven well over 100,000 miles, but you would never know it by its appearance.
"This is something worthy I wanted to do," she says. "I'll never sell it. There are too many memories attached to it."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.