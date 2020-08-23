Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
All 1966 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport models had fire-breathing V-8 engines. Even the regular Impala buyers favored some version of the V-8. Of the 654,900 Impalas built in 1966, a total of 621,800 were delivered with a V-8 engine.
That left 33,100 equipped with the standard 250-cubic-inch, six-cylinder, 155-horsepower engine. Mark Aronson, of Massachusetts, can be more specific. He owns a six-cylinder 1966 Impala convertible that is one of only 8,500 such models manufactured.
He was a pre-teen when a lady down the street drove home in a new 1966 turquoise-colored Chevrolet. "That was a very bright color back then," he recalls. She bought the car in Boston for $2,700.
Until he graduated from high school, Aronson saw that handsome car driven through the neighborhood on its 119-inch wheelbase. Then he went off to college and, much to his surprise, the car was still there when he returned home.
The car spent every night in the original owner's garage. "Then one day," he remembers, "I drove by and saw the 3,484-pound convertible with a 'FOR SALE' sign in the window." The Impala had 54,000 miles on the odometer. "I just had to buy this car," Aronson says. The white convertible top with its glass rear window had been replaced in 1979, but the body was a typical Massachusetts rusty car.
"I bought the car on the spot," Aronson says. His parents questioned his sanity, but they permitted him to put the Chevrolet in their garage.
Original to Aronson's car are the engine hood, trunk lid, both doors and bumpers, and the interior. Determined to keep the rust monster at bay, he has garaged his Impala eight months a year from September until May. Even then, it sees use only on weekends. "It's a great beach car," Aronson says. "It has a huge trunk."
After a fresh coat of original color paint added, Aronson parked his Chevrolet in his grandmother's garage. He had progressively restored his Impala piece by piece in what felt like a never-ending endeavor. He has replaced the aqua and dark green vinyl interior and the dark green carpeting and dashboard.
The hydraulic cylinders and electric motor that operate the convertible top have been replaced twice. The entire suspension is new, as are the brakes and tires. The original glass is tinted and the driver sits on a bench seat.
Aronson has made two alterations to his otherwise stock 1966 Chevrolet. He installed a dealer accessory under-dash tissue dispenser and replaced the original AM radio with a new Delco AM/FM radio.
"It's a big car and it's so comfortable," Aronson says. "The six is a strong engine, but the gas mileage is not great." He reports an around-town figure of about 12 mpg "and not much better on the road." The 26-gallon gasoline tank is filled through an opening located behind the rear license plate.
Whenever Aronson drives to the beach, he leaves early and returns late for two reasons. Neither he nor his Chevrolet "are happy about sitting in traffic," he explains. Both tend to overheat.
The best part of owning this Chevrolet Impala convertible, he says, is that "I've known this car all my life and now it's mine."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
