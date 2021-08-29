Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Miss Iris is a prim and proper "veddy British" wooden lady, but she has a sense of humor and can be sassy if mistreated. Miss Iris just happens to be the 1966 Morris Minor Traveller that captivated Joan Dallas at their initial meeting in Oxfordshire, England.
Dallas moved to England when her husband was assigned to Northwood Naval Base, just outside London. There she met another Navy wife who owned a Morris Minor convertible.
"That was the cutest car I've seen in my life," Dallas says. "I had fallen in love with my friend's Morris Minor convertible," she adds. "I loved the body of the Morris with its curved bonnet and wings, and its small size would also be perfect for maneuvering down narrow roads — and parking. I wanted a Morris," she decided.
From October 1948 until April 1971, a total of 1,619,958 Morris Minors designed by Alex Issigonis were manufactured. The ash-framed Traveller model was introduced in October 1953 and was the last Morris Minor off the assembly line in 1971.
Dallas attended a Morris Minor gathering at Blenheim Palace. "I figured this would be a terrific opportunity to see lots of Morris Minors, talk to their owners, and learn more about these cars," Dallas said. She was drawn to an ash-framed 1966 Traveller wagon on display. She was so taken with the car that she became its seventh owner.
Bumper-to-bumper, it is 12 feet, 5 inches long; 5 feet, 1-inch wide; and a half-inch more than 5 feet high. The car rides on an 86-inch wheelbase supported by 5.20x14-inch tires. The Morris was immediately put into daily use, Dallas says, "except when the weather was really bad. It handles beautifully and it's the easiest car to drive."
Dallas drove her beloved car to Southampton where the 1,821-pound car was loaded onto a ship bound for the United States.
Her car's original 0.7-liter, four-cylinder engine had been replaced with a later-model 1.3-liter Marina engine fed by a single S.U. carburetor. Zero-to-60 mph acceleration with the original engine was 30 seconds, but improved with the more-powerful engine to 25 seconds. When notified that her car had arrived in Baltimore, Dallas happily retrieved "Miss Iris" at the pier and drove her home without incident. The car had made the transatlantic crossing with no damage.
The Morris Minor Traveller came with the Deluxe package that includes a padded parcel shelf under the dashboard, passenger-side visor, rear-seat armrest, heater, and the rear floor mats. "The front fenders were getting tatty," Dallas explains, "and the original structural wood was deteriorating."
The wooden part of the car is integral to the structure and needed to be replaced. Dallas telephoned old contacts in England to obtain a raw wood frame kit that she was able to finish herself before delivering it to the restoration shop. The inset panels are aluminum with an aluminum rear roof panel that is bolted to the front-end assembly. The ash-framed rear doors also have aluminum panels.
Once started, the restoration took seven months. As parts were needed, Dallas would find them through friends she had made in England via telephone or e-mail. The parts usually were delivered within five days. Now that her Traveller is completely restored, Dallas finds her like-new old car delivers 37 miles per gallon. The fuel tank has a 6.5-gallon capacity.
The 95-mph speedometer in the center of the dashboard on the right-hand-drive vehicle is optimistic. The forte of this car — which can be turned in a 33-foot (plus an inch) circle — is its nimbleness. Dallas is always looking for ways to improve Miss Iris. "I just love my car," she says.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.