Paul Bozzini of Massachusetts prefers spending as much of the winter as possible in Florida. While vacationing in sunny Florida one winter, he saw an antique Cadillac convertible advertised for sale. By the time he found the address, the car was sold.
Once back up north in New England, he eventually learned of another old Cadillac that was for sale by the original owner. "I quickly arranged to view the vehicle, which was located in Waterbury, Connecticut," Bozzini says.
He and his son drove to inspect the 1967 Cadillac DeVille convertible with 103,000 miles on the odometer, and Bozzini found it to be in good condition. Negotiations followed and soon a very happy Bozzini was behind the steering wheel of his newly acquired Cadillac on the road home to Massachusetts.
In Hartford, Conn., the big 429-cubic-inch V-8 engine died. A little tinkering with the four-barrel carburetor and a fresh tank of gasoline got the car running all the way home, where the carburetor was completely rebuilt.
The Cadillac Motor Car Division build sheet dated June 30, 1967, indicates the convertible left the factory with door guards, AM/FM radio, soft ray glass, power antenna, power steering, power windows, and climate control. The Cadillac had a base price of $5,608 but, with all the extra-cost options, the total price rose to $6,639.15.
For the next several years Bozzini worked on restoring his Cadillac to like-new condition. During that period, it was repainted the original Venetian Blue and both bumpers were removed and shipped off for replating. A new perforated Grecian White leather interior by Jenkins, an exact duplicate of the original, was installed.
The worn carpet was replaced and a new tan convertible top was installed. The most extensive repair was replacing the rusted-out trunk floor. Bozzini found a replacement floor pan and welded it in place after all the cancerous metal was cut away.
Correct hoses, clamps, and belts now are in place under the enormous engine hood. The car stretches 18.6 feet from the stacked headlights to the rear fenders, and it rolls on a 129.5-inch wheelbase.
With the restoration process complete, Bozzini fired up his like-new Cadillac. The 340-horsepower engine runs strong and has no difficulty in propelling the handsome blue 4,479-pound Cadillac.
"I very much enjoy driving this beautiful Cadillac," Bozzini comments. "I've had a lot of fun with that car," Bozzini observes, "and I plan to have more."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
