The aerodynamic Jaguar XK-E introduced in 1961 caught the eye of college freshman Dave Michel. "I love that shape," he said. But with the price of a Jaguar about equal to the cost of his four-year college education, ownership of the British car was out of the question. His dream of owning an XK-E wasn't dead — just hibernating.
Over the years, Michel did his homework and decided the Jaguar for him was the second-generation coupe. He started looking for a low-mileage, unrestored model. Eventually, he found a 1967 Jaguar XK-E for sale near New Orleans. As fortune would have it, a trusted friend who was knowledgeable about E-Type Jaguars was about to make a business trip to that area. He inspected the Jaguar and gave it a clean bill of health.
"The real trick to finding a good Jaguar E-Type," Michel said, "is a good body." The sills were straight with no signs of rust. "It's the epitome of the teardrop shape," Michel said.
The Jaguar coupe painted in Warwick Gray has aerodynamically covered headlights mounted in the lengthy one-piece hood perforated by two parallel rows of 14 louvers. Beneath that long hood is a 4.2-liter, twin-overhead cam, six-cylinder engine fed by a trio of S.U. carburetors.
"The car is remarkably complete and remarkably functional," he said.
According to documents that came with the car, it was driven regularly. Michel had his Jaguar trucked to a trusted mechanic's garage near his home, where it underwent about three months of routine moving-part maintenance and inspection. All the hoses, gaskets and belts were replaced, along with all the fluids. A new clutch and pressure plate also seemed to be in order, as well as a brake system overhaul.
With the car up on a lift, Michel reports, "The underneath is spectacular." With a thumbs-up telephone call from the mechanic he drove the 8 miles to the garage to claim his Jaguar. Firing up the car, Michel said, "It sounded great and it runs great." He drove home, taking the scenic route of about 60 miles. "The acceleration is phenomenal," he said.
The all-original interior has a gray headliner over the red-leather seats, red carpeting and black dashboard adorned with six toggle switches. Centrally located in the dashboard is the cigar lighter conveniently located directly above the ashtray.
Behind the bucket seats is a red-carpeted cargo area with five longitudinal rubber ribs. Instead of rolling down the rear windows for ventilation, they pop open at the rear.
Each of the 72-spoke, 15-inch wheels is secured by a knock-off hub, which is not only attractive, but functional as well. "This car is rolling sculpture," Michel said.
Behind the windshield, which is cleared by three wipers, Michel can view the 160-mile-per-hour speedometer through the three-spoke steering wheel. Each spoke is perforated by five holes in descending diameter toward the wooden wheel at the perimeter. Between the bucket seats is the four-speed synchromesh gearshift lever.
"This is a marvelous piece of machinery," he said.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
