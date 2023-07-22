A 1967 Pontiac GTO hardtop coupe was destined for Arnold Borsetti's garage. Having just completed his third year at Pennsylvania Military College, Borsetti was back home in New Jersey for the summer to help his parents run their store.
Students at his school were permitted to have a car only during their senior year. Since Borsetti was performing admirably academically, his parents said they would buy him an early graduation present: a car of his choice — within reason.
Borsetti wasted no time in beginning his search. His parents drove a Buick and tried to steer their son in that direction, though a number of cars were immediately ruled out as unsuitable for a college-age driver.
On August 16, 1967, Borsetti first saw a new Pontiac GTO hardtop coupe painted Montego Cream with a black vinyl top on the showroom floor in nearby Lakewood, N.J. It was just what he wanted, right down to the dual black pinstripes. The base price was $2,935 for the 3,430-pound car. There was just one problem: It was being purchased by someone else who was at that time arranging a loan.
The next day a salesman telephoned to inform Borsetti that the other buyer could not arrange financing for the car, and asked if he would be interested. He was at the dealership within the half-hour, signed the papers, and even helped push the car out of the showroom.
The Pontiac GTO was prepped and gassed, and when Borsetti returned to get his new car the odometer indicated it had traveled 9 miles.
The all-black interior is highlighted by the sparing use of chrome, and the simulated wood-grain panel surrounding the instruments and in the gearshift console.
From his first day of ownership, Borsetti says, he has always treated the car well. Eventually, he decided to give his trusty old GTO a frame-off restoration — even though, as an associate operations director for the Food and Drug Administration, he had no auto-restoration experience.
The well-worn 6.5-liter V-8 engine and transmission were overhauled and both chrome bumpers were replated. The remainder of the brightwork was either polished back to an original sheen or replaced. When new, Borsetti's Pontiac rolled on steel wheels with hubcaps. He replaced them with authentic and official Pontiac Rally I wheels with F70x14-inch bias-ply Firestone redline tires.
The interior gives a clear indication of the care the car has received: "The interior is fundamentally original," he says. He installed a new black headliner, as well as new black carpeting. In the center of the dashboard is the AM/FM radio with one speaker in the front and one in the rear.
A wooden, three-spoke steering wheel helps brighten the dark interior. The rally cluster has a tachometer that redlines at 5,000 rpm. However, with no rev-limiter, the driver can continue on up to 8,000 rpm or to when the engine blows, whichever comes first. The speedometer registers speeds up to 120 mph.
Eventually the rejuvenated 400-cubic-inch engine was returned to the bay, ready once more to generate 360 horsepower, thanks in part to the new four-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carburetor. Of course, Borsetti reports gas consumption in the 12 mpg range — if he takes it easy.
With his vehicle once more nestled in place — with new wiring connected to all the correct places — Borsetti says, "It just purrs." He installed a new black vinyl top, and replaced several pieces of chrome. Borsetti was rewarded for the long project when he took his car to face a rigorous inspection by Pontiac club members: At its conclusion, one of the judges told him, "That's one mean and clean street machine."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
