As a fast-talking teen, Mike Thompson accomplished what every teenage boy wished he could: He convinced his parents to buy him a brand-new 1969 Z28 Camaro.
The sporty Chevrolet was Rallye Green, accented with wide white racing stripes. As was the custom in those days, cars were kept only three or four years before being traded in for a newer set of wheels.
Decades later, Thompson regretted having sold his Camaro and started to search for a replacement. After chasing dead-end leads across the country for more than a year, Thompson found his dream car in his own back yard in Catonsville, Md.
The Garnet Red Z28 Camaro with black racing stripes had originally been sold in Baltimore. It was one of 19,014 Z28 Camaros built in the 1969 model year. Each one sold for a base price of $2,726. All of the 6.5-liter, 350-horsepower big block V-8 Camaro Z28s were available for the street, but were really aimed at the race track.
Thompson's Camaro, with the distinctive crease lines atop the wheel openings, had been repainted once and had been dressed up with optional bright work. Given an opportunity to test-drive the long-dormant car, Thompson concluded, "It was like I had never been gone." He purchased it on the spot and happily drove home the 3,050-pound car, on its 108-inch wheelbase.
The first year was spent enjoying the car and researching what it would take to restore it and where to locate the parts. When Thompson was comfortable with the project, the Camaro was disassembled. The majority of the restoration work was accomplished in his two-car garage. But his family paid a price: For the better part of a year, according to Pam Thompson, her husband spent every free moment in the garage with his Camaro. "The kids and I would go out to the garage and visit," Mrs. Thompson said.
The car's well-preserved interior is highlighted by a three-spoke rosewood steering wheel. Otherwise, most of the black interior is original with the exception of the carpet, headliner, and driver's bucket seat. A four-speed Muncie transmission with the original Hurst shifter protrudes from the floor.
After all the extraneous trim parts installed by the previous owner were removed, Thompson returned the car to the base model exterior it had when it left the factory. He reports that the original 8,000-rpm tachometer redlines at 6,000 but it will go to 7,500 without blowing. Of course that knowledge comes from his experience with the Camaro.
Now that the Chevrolet Camaro is better than new, he drives the car only if weather conditions permit. "On the highway I can get 6 or 8 mpg," he says, "if I keep my foot out of it."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
