Ed Saulnier's first new car was a sporty, but noisy, 1966 Pontiac Tempest — all part of the vehicle's charm that he appreciated. But the Tempest was not air conditioned, which meant that during the warm weather the windows were down and the noise level was up.
Saulnier eventually special-ordered a 1970 Pontiac Catalina: a two-door, pillarless hardtop coupe. "It was the first car I owned with an air conditioner and an automatic transmission," Saulnier said.
The pepper green metallic Pontiac features a 400-cubic-inch, 290-horsepower V-8 engine fed by a single two-barrel carburetor. His handsome Catalina weighs in just shy of 2 tons and cruises comfortably on a 122-inch wheelbase.
The base price of the wide-track Pontiac was only $3,028, but he opted for another $1,290 in extra-cost options including: air conditioning, Turbo 400 Hydramatic, AM/FM stereo radio, power steering, decor group, power front disc brakes, 2-BBL 400 V8 engine, tinted glass, vinyl trim, H78x15 whitewall tires, a rear speaker, special springs and shocks, and an underhood reel-out lamp.
When the dust had settled, Saulnier owed $4,691.24. "That was a lot of money back then," he says.
The first few years were spent commuting to work and towing a sailboat. Then when he married in 1972 the couple transported their children to all the usual childhood activities, including family trips to Florida, Quebec and Chicago. As the children reached their teen years, Saulnier said they learned to drive on the trustworthy Pontiac.
His big Catalina was popular with his fellow car poolers. He was the king of the high-occupancy vehicle lane. With the front split-bench seat, the car comfortably seated six.
"In its best years," Saulnier said, "it got 18.5 mpg during highway driving and 10 or 11 around town." Even with that gasoline mileage he managed to muddle through the 1973 gasoline crisis with the help of the portable gas tank from his boat. He repeated this achievement during the gas shortage of 1979.
The beautiful paint color that initially attracted him did not hold up well and he gave it a cheap paint job, which wasn't very satisfactory. That was followed a few years later by a slightly better grade of cheap repainting.
Finally, when the car was about 20 years old, he had it stripped at a good paint shop and properly repainted. At the same time a new cream-colored vinyl roof covering was installed, along with new old stock front and rear bumpers.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
