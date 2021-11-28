Dave DeMars recalls working by his father's side. An auto technician with a lifelong love of cars, his dad specialized in automatic transmissions and father and son bonded over a car chassis.
"He was a good tech and I learned a lot," Dave says.
Dave grew up on a farm in Wisconsin, and as soon as he could drive, Dave went for musclecars. After owning a 1969 Ford Torino, he got a 1970 Pontiac LeMans. "It was quieter but had more power," so he concluded, "Pontiacs run better than Fords." He also thinks they have a "nicer body style," and they come that way from the factory, without adding and changing much.
Dave married a woman who had driven a Bonneville since age 20. Talk about having something in common! When Dave got bored with Wisconsin winters he began looking for a winter project. He had sold his last GTO two years prior and was itching for a car to fix up, as well as something to drive and have fun with. So when Dave got a phone call about a GTO hardtop, he was on his way to see it immediately. However, it needed too much major work to restore; he wasn't looking for a lifetime project. As Dave was leaving, the man remarked that his wife had a car to sell as well.
Not expecting much, Dave did a double take when the garage door opened and revealed a Sundance Orange 1972 luxury LeMans convertible. It had GTO options, like a 400-cubic-inch engine and a Turbo Hydramatic 400 transmission.
This vehicle was special, since in 1972 Pontiac did not even make the GTO convertible but had the GTO options available on a LeMans. The car also had bucket seats, dual exhaust, floor shift console, air conditioning, power windows and steering, tilt power seat, as well as power top and trunk lock.
It took a month of negotiating, but eventually Dave bought the car. Meanwhile, he learned from the Pontiac Historical Society that only 311 LeMans Sport convertibles had been built, fewer with all the included options this car had. On a snowy winter Sunday, Dave and his two daughters and his brother drove home in the bright orange convertible.
However, before any story has a happy ending, there has to be a problem: the car wasn't in as good shape inside as it looked to be on the outside. It had been hit in the front end and the radiator support had been welded and cobbled back together. The inner right wheelwell also had been welded. Dave set out to replace what needed to be replaced with "New Old-Stock" Pontiac parts. He also decided to repaint the car Cardinal Red, a standard 1972 Pontiac color, and added a hood tachometer and a rear spoiler. Dave did all the work himself, except for the bodywork and the paint job.
Today the car is a "great driver," receiving compliments as well as trophies at Show-and-Shine car shows. One of Dave's daughters had her graduation picture taken with the car. Dave proudly drove his prized vehicle in a homecoming parade as well. He enjoys cruising with the top down, and says, "It'll eat rubber as good as a four-speed." Although its mileage is only about 13 mpg, he says he still prefers the old V-8 engines to today's offerings.
He likes to be alone with his car early on Sunday mornings, top down and driving up into the hills and "listening to the motor purr." That kind of satisfaction makes all the years of restoration worthwhile, according to Dave.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.