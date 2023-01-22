1972 Pontiac Trans Am

1972 Pontiac Trans Am. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Like many young men back in the glory days of muscle cars, Gary Lore purchased a new 1972 Pontiac Trans Am. Also, like many young men, he sold the car after only a few years because of rapidly rising fuel prices and the very real shortage of gasoline. It was something he came to regret.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.