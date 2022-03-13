The original owner of a 1973 Buick Estate Wagon from Scranton, Pa., drove it very sparingly, managing to avoid wintertime road salt and corrosive chemicals. After 27 years, the odometer on the rust-free car had recorded only 25,000 miles.
The pristine wagon was sold to its second owner who continued to provide the Buick with special treatment, but it was driven more frequently. The car had another 12,000 miles on it 18 months later when the owner advertised the wagon for sale. About that time, Jamie Steve decided that an old station wagon would be ideal for transporting his mountain bicycle. Enlisting the support of a trusted friend who is antique-automobile knowledgeable, Steve went to inspect the Buick. It was better than advertised.
"Everything was original," Steve recalls, "and everything was perfect."
He was about to tell the seller that he would think about it overnight and inform him of his decision the next day when his car-savvy companion took him aside and whispered, "The car won't be here tomorrow. Better take it now."
Steve was easily convinced and bought the outstanding Buick. Driving the 4,952-pound Estate Wagon home, Steve did the only natural thing. "We stopped at a Dairy Queen," he says. "It was a warm, summer night and ice cream at a Dairy Queen brought back great memories." The only problem that night was finding a parking space big enough to accommodate the vehicle, which is an eyelash shy of 20 feet long.
Government-mandated emissions apparatus virtually strangled the 455-cubic-inch V-8 to an output of 225 horsepower. A total of 12,282 of the 1973 Buick Estate Wagons were built with two seats like the one Steve has. Almost twice as many were delivered — for an extra $145 each — with a third seat. "The car is a time capsule," Steve says.
The original window sticker was in the car, so Steve knows that, in addition to the base price of $4,668.40, this particular Buick has extra accessories that total almost half the base price of the car. They include: auto climate control A/C, Sonomatic AM/FM eight-track, custom notchback seat, wood grain applique, power windows, six-way power seat, luggage rack, electric door locks, cruise master, Soft Ray tinted glass, tilt steering wheel, L78x15 white sidewall tires, power tailgate door, cornering lights, accessory group, front/rear bumper guards, custom door window frames, deluxe wheel covers, front lamp monitors, speed alert/trip odometer, carpet savers/handy mats, remote control left mirror and deluxe steering wheel. To this total of $2,099.75 was added a $132 destination charge, bringing the total sticker price of the car to the princely sum of $6,900.15.
Bulky eight-track tapes found at garage sales work just fine when inserted into the sound system — after the few seconds it takes to get the machinery up to speed.
Steve acknowledges that he has succumbed to that rare malady known as "wagon fever." He can't bring himself to load his dirty mountain bike into the Buick. Because it has survived many years in pristine condition, why should he despoil this flower? "It's too nice to haul anything," he says. "The original floor mats aren't even worn." Consequently, he purchased a late-model station wagon that he uses to transport his mountain bike.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
