An Illinois couple decided that, as the old advertising saying went, they really would "rather have a Buick." So they purchased a cream-colored 1976 Buick Electra 225 with a 455-cubic-inch V-8 engine with 205 horsepower.
In 1976, Buick manufactured 26,655 of the enormous Electra 225 four-door hardtop models that comfortably cruised on a 127-inch wheelbase. The big cars all tipped the scales at 4,641 pounds and sold for a base price of $6,527.
Unfortunately, the husband died a year after they bought the Buick Electra and the wife didn't drive. But she refused to sell the Buick and kept it insured, registered and occasionally exercised by friends and neighbors who would drive her on shopping trips in good weather. Other than those excursions the Buick languished in a garage for a decade until she died.
With less than 38,000 miles on the odometer the Buick passed to their son, John Gaddo of Wisconsin. He thought the like-new, low mileage Buick with a new set of tires would be the ideal car for his daughter to use to commute to school.
The thirsty engine quickly changed his mind and a more fuel-efficient car was found for commuting duties. That's when he mentioned to a few people at work that he was going to sell the Electra.
Robert Obmascher was at the office and overheard the announcement and said he'd buy the Buick. On the way home, he noticed the further he drove it the better the car ran. "You've got to watch yourself," he cautions. "It's easy to find yourself going 80 and it feels like 50. It's a good thing it has cruise control."
The exterior cream paint is matched with a cream-colored vinyl top. The spacious seats inside are upholstered with cream-colored vinyl and the wall-to-wall carpeting is also cream-colored.
Obmascher's wife was taken aback, as are most people, upon first sighting the behemoth Buick. "It's almost like a whole room in the back seat," Obmascher observes. With the four power windows lowered, the car really seems open because there is no "B" pillar.
The spotless, rust-free car needed no cleaning so Obmascher has continued the original owners' practice of keeping it parked in a garage under a cover.
"Each year I service it and drive it on a short trip," Obmascher says.
Since it was new the Buick has never ventured out in the harsh Wisconsin winters which explains the rust-free condition. He keeps the coolant protection in the car at 30 degrees below zero. "I go out to the garage and start it in the winter once or twice," Obmascher says.
"It has a terrific ride," Obmascher says. On one of those highway trips he calculated the Buick's gasoline consumption was almost 15 mpg. "Around town I doubt that I get more than 4 or 5 mpg," he says.
The radio antenna is embedded in the windshield while at the other end of the car the rear window is kept fog free, not by those little red wires in the glass but by a blower on the package shelf that blows hot air on the window. In a classic understatement Obmascher says, "It's a pretty nice car."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
