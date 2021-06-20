Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Nick Marinaccio wanted a car that would remind him of the great times and carefree days of the 1970s. "I wanted to relive my disco years," he says. After much reflection and contemplation, he came to this conclusion. "The 1972 to 1978 period would be my target."
With a fistful of money, he set off for an annual spring gathering of antique auto enthusiasts, many with cars for sale. "I was on a mission," he recalls. He wasn't focused on one particular make or model. He just wanted something flashy with lots of chrome that was over-the-top in excess.
Several cars on display were appealing, but were a little bit more worn than he wanted. Then he came across a car that still possessed that new-car sparkle after more than a quarter century — a 1976 Ford Elite. The dark red car was everything he was looking for in an antique car.
The beautifully preserved five-passenger car was in original condition and was excessive in every way that appealed to him. "The interior has the finest burl plastic," he explains with almost a straight face.
After a thorough inspection, Marinaccio purchased the 18-foot-long Ford from the seller. "It sailed right through to home," Marinaccio says of the 115-mile journey on its P225/75R15 white sidewall tires. The 4,360-pound Ford is more than 2 feet wider than it is tall and comfortably rides on a 114-inch wheelbase.
In 1976, the Ford Elite earned an Environmental Protection Agency estimated fuel economy rating of 13 miles per gallon city, 19 highway. Ford compensated for the low numbers by installing a 26-gallon gasoline tank. The original window sticker showed the well-appointed Ford Elite had a base price of $4,879 and included such standard equipment as a half vinyl roof, power steering, a 351-cubic-inch V-8 engine, wheel lip moldings, twin opera windows, wraparound taillights, power front disc brakes, and Selectshift automatic transmission.
With all the government-mandated emission equipment choking engine output, the horsepower rating is 153. "It's a slug off the line," Marinaccio says, though the speedometer is ready to record speeds up to 120 mph. Extra-cost accessories on the car include air conditioning, interior decor group, AM/FM stereo eight-track, deluxe wheel covers, tinted glass, deluxe bumper group, color-keyed mirrors, courtesy light group, white sidewall tires, protection group, bodyside paint stripes, and rocker moldings. The $1,605 in options, plus $208 in transportation charges, pushed the total sticker price to $6,692.
The pristine condition of the Ford continues to amaze Marinaccio. "The ashtray has never been used," he says. He reports that the air conditioner blows ice-cold air. From behind the two-spoke steering wheel, all of the gauges are angled toward the driver for easy readability. He considers himself fortunate to have such a car and, speaking both literally and figuratively, says, "It gets me where I want to go."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
