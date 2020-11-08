Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
In mid-1926, Chrysler introduced the all-new inline, L-head, six-cylinder Model 60 to replace the four-cylinder Model 58. The new car was offered in nine body styles and 82,412 automobiles were manufactured that concluded with the 1928 model.
One of the early 2,575-pound Model 60 touring cars left the factory wearing a coat of blue paint with an inch-wide band of black, highlighted by a thin gold pinstripe following the waistline. The curvaceous fenders were black and the running boards were covered with tan linoleum.
This four-door windowless rig was covered by a black vinyl top stretched over wooden bows. The side curtains and supporting irons were tucked away inside a compartment in the back of the front seat. A leather flap with four snaps kept them out of sight.
The Chrysler reportedly was sold new in Oklahoma City with a base price of $1,075. After the owner's death in the 1970s, his estate loaned it to an auto museum in Kansas City, and then a car collector acquired it. Mike Zerega eventually found the 13-foot-long touring car listed for sale and decided to buy it.
Upon seeing the Chrysler, he quickly concluded that the car had been garaged since 1926. Each wheel has 12 white oak spokes supporting quick demountable wheels. The seller had refinished the wheels and also had replaced a cracked cylinder head.
The 180-cubic-inch engine has seven main bearings and develops 54 horsepower. Twenty vertical louvers on each side of the engine hood help keep the Chrysler Moto-Meter thermometer/radiator cap from getting too hot.
The 11-gallon gasoline tank is exposed at the rear of the car and is filled from the left; the fuel gauge is on the right end of the tank. Zerega restored it to working condition with a new gasket. The engine also holds 2.75 gallons of coolant and 1.5 gallons of oil.
Riding in the 6-foot-high Chrysler on its 109-inch wheelbase is a comfortable experience. Rear-seat passengers have a width-of-the-car footrest.
At the hub of the original, unrestored four-spoke wooden steering wheel is a pair of levers; the left lever adjusts spark advance and the right one is the throttle.
Simply flipping a lever on the dashboard and stepping on the starter button on the floor near the accelerator will get the engine running. Because it has no ignition key, the Chrysler is secured by a lock on the floor-mounted gearshift lever.
The emergency handbrake lever sprouts from the floor near the gearshift lever. The emergency brake operates not on the wheels, but rather on the drive shaft. Each wheel has a 14-inch-diameter brake drum.
The previous owner reupholstered the seats in a distressed black leather to match the original and each door has a compartment covered by a black leather flap. "Chrysler had real style back then," Zerega says.
Reminders that this car comes from the early days of motoring include the hand-operated wiper and the cut glass in the oval exterior mirror. On the left end of the dashboard is the painted serial number, YY056Y.
It has no cup holders because who offered them in 1926? Zerega explains, "You've got to drive this thing. It tracks beautifully. Chrysler made a beautiful car."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.