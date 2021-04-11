Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
About a month before Gary Baseley was born in April 1941, a brand new Buick Special rolled out the factory door.
The maroon-colored car was a Special Sedanet Model 46S equipped with the SE option. This meant that a pair of two-barrel Stromberg carburetors fed the 248-cubic-inch, straight eight-cylinder overhead valve engine enough fuel to develop 125 horsepower. The base price for the sleek, fastback 3,700-pound Buick was $1,006.
As a teenager, Baseley was a part-time car washer at the local Buick garage. That was where he saw the owner of the Buick Special drive her car into the dealership. Because of failing eyesight, she wanted to sell it back to the dealer's son. It had only 21,000 miles on the odometer, and Baseley thought it would be the perfect car for him.
"I immediately tried to buy the car, but the boss decided to keep it," he recalls. "As a consolation, he did say that if he decided to sell the car, he would give me the opportunity to buy it before offering it to anyone else." During the 1970s, Baseley was a service manager at the garage and occasionally would see the 1941 Buick come in for regular maintenance and service. His desire for the car would always be rekindled during those visits.
"For nearly 40 years I continued to attempt to buy the car and he continued to make the same promise," a persistent Baseley says. Upon the dealer's death, his son inherited the Buick. "About two years later he called to offer the car to me. We struck a deal and the car was finally mine," Baseley says.
After pushing the accelerator pedal to the floor to activate the starter, he drove his long-sought prize home on its cushy 121-inch wheelbase supported by 6.50x16-inch tires dressed up with wide white sidewalls. The original spare tire was in the trunk, nestled horizontally beneath a shelf, typical of many pre-war General Motors cars.
"It runs beautifully," he says. The Buick has an underseat heater with two fans, one for the heater and the other for the windshield defroster. Besides a cowl ventilator that can be opened to draw in fresh air, the front seat passenger also has a control to open an under-dashboard vent to bring in outside air. The car came equipped from the factory with a stainless exhaust tip, bumper wings, and fender skirts decorated with chrome spears.
Turn signals were installed at the factory with the operating lever on the right side of the steering column. When they are flashing, Baseley says sharp-eyed motorists behind may see tiny arrows embedded in each taillight lens. Surprisingly, the otherwise well-appointed Buick has no radio. The Special Sedanet was a very popular model for Buick with a total of 88,148 manufactured.
Baseley says the broadcloth upholstery, like everything else on the car, is in excellent condition. "It has had some paint touch-up and was professionally detailed, but never repainted or restored," he says. To be on the safe side, he has replaced everything electrical in the engine compartment, as well as installed new brakes.
A replacement for the long, narrow battery Buick favored in that era is easily found in farm equipment stores, Baseley has discovered. The long engine is easy to work on since the engine hood can be opened from either side. Including the optional oil filter, each oil change consumes 7 quarts.
Of his Buick, Baseley says, "My love affair with my 1941 Buick started in 1957." And this love story has a happy ending.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
