John Longfield was a pre-teen when the 1970 Chevrolets were introduced. "I can remember them on the showroom floor, as my dad worked at a Chevrolet dealership," Longfield says.
The muscle cars were still on the streets, although priced out of Longfield's reach upon his driving age. He settled, instead, for a 1949 Ford convertible, which was fine, but it wasn't a muscle car. Many years later he remembers, "I put the word out that I was looking for some muscle. What I wanted was a 1970 Chevelle SS big block. I wanted a red SS396 with white stripes."
A friend told Longfield about a man in a nearby town who had such a car. The two men met. "I showed him my 1949 Ford and I looked at his Chevelle. It turned out to be a 350-horsepower red SS396 with black stripes," Longfield says. "I immediately decided I liked the black stripes better than the white stripes," he recalls.
The men worked out a tentative swap arrangement, but Longfield said he had to think about it. On the 45-minute trip home to DeForest, Wis., Longfield agonized over all the positives and negatives of the older 1949 Ford with a 114-inch wheelbase and the 1970 Chevelle riding on a 112-inch wheelbase. By the time he arrived home, he made up his mind that he would go ahead with the deal.
A telephone call confirmed the swap, and a week later the transfer took place. Within the scope of an hour, Longfield was driving home in the muscle car of his dreams while listening to the melodic exhaust notes tumbling out of the dual pipes. "I like to listen to the speaker system behind the back bumper," he says with a smile.
The muscular Chevelle SS396 came from the factory with power steering, power brakes, and air conditioning. When new, it carried a base price of $2,809 and was one of 53,599 similar models built by Chevrolet. Longfield has discovered his car was built in California. Years later it underwent a full frame-up restoration in Arizona before finding a home in Wisconsin.
Optional extras on the 3,307-pound car include a factory-installed tachometer, as well as a cowl induction engine hood. "Not all SS cars came with a true cowl induction hood," Longfield cautions. He explains that, "the cowl induction works with two flapper-type doors." One is controlled by vacuum and is located at the rear of the engine hood. It opens when the accelerator is pushed to the floor. A loss of vacuum lets the door open simultaneously with an electric-controlled flapper under the hood below the vacuum-operated door.
"When both doors are opened, cool air is forced in a downdraft into the induction area and force-fed to the carburetor, creating a vast amount of horsepower, similar to the turbocharged cars of today," Longfield says. The 396 designation is a misnomer since the cubic inch displacement of the engine is actually 402 cubic inches.
Inside the all-black passenger compartment is a front bench seat with a steering-column-mounted shift lever to operate the Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Power is transferred to the wheels via Positraction.
"I like to take it out every now and then," Longfield says, "just to clear its throat."
"It's a wonderful weekend car," he adds. Longfield reports annual mileage figures of about 500 to 600 miles. "That's just enough exercise to keep the car's juices flowing."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.