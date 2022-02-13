"I bought my first car — a 1931 Model A in 1958 for $35," Paul Gauthier of Michigan recalls. "It wasn't running," he adds.
It was the first of several Model A vehicles for him. Gauthier went on to serve in the Air Force, and after several overseas tours of duty, Gauthier was assigned near Omaha, where he eventually purchased his second Model A Ford, and a third Model A came and went before this current one arrived on the scene.
He was amazed to find this 1930 Model A Ford Tudor was sound and without rust. The daughter of the car's original owner was selling the Model A, which had a hair more than 69,000 miles showing on the odometer.
The interior was looking a bit worn, and the hoses under the engine hood were the ones installed at the factory many years before. After wrapping the ancient radiator hoses with tape, Gauthier fired up the 200.5-cubic-inch, four-cylinder engine and, with his wife following in a modern car, drove home without incident.
As soon as he got the Ford home, the hoses and all the other rubber parts were replaced. With the mechanical aspects of the car assured, Gauthier repainted the black car and installed an upholstery kit featuring door pockets.
Gauthier's research indicates that his Model A was built in December 1929 and was delivered to the first owner somewhere in Delaware. Gauthier is familiar with the four-spoke steering wheel with the lever near the horn button at the hub that operates the headlights.
Immediately beneath the steering wheel are two other levers. The left one controls the spark advance while the right lever is the hand throttle or, as Gauthier is fond of saying, "My cruise control."
The one-piece windshield is hinged to tilt out at the bottom for ventilation. Over the years he has rebuilt or replaced the starter, generator, carburetor and water pump, and has had the original engine rebuilt.
One spring the local Model A club was planning a weeklong excursion. Before the trip he detected a small leak in his radiator. Not wanting to inconvenience his fellow Model A owners with his malady, which would require frequent stops for water, he ordered a new heavy-duty radiator, which he installed before the club outing.
Seventy-six miles into the trip, one of the two blades of the original steel fan broke free and chewed a hole in the new radiator. Gauthier called the same man he had called two weeks before for his new radiator and had him send a second radiator overnight.
Once the replacement radiator arrived in an overnight shipment, the repair was completed within 45 minutes. "So many people wanted to help I could hardly get to the car," Gauthier says.
The standard Tudor Model A was by far the most popular model that Ford produced in 1930. Everything about it seemed perfectly suited to the task. The small mirror, in this case original, is precisely the size to view through the small rear window.
The centrally positioned instrument panel features a "Cyclops eye" speedometer that can register speeds up to 75 mph. "I've had it up to 55," Gauthier says. "It has a lot of go," he confidently says of his Ford, equipped with mechanical brakes.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
