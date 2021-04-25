Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Bill Paris had an old yellow Plymouth convertible when he graduated from high school in 1955. A defining moment in his life occurred that summer when his father drove home in a new yellow Mercury convertible. Not only was it spectacular, but also his father gave him the keys to the car. Life was good for the 18-year-old.
After college and a globe-spanning career in the Army, Paris purchased a worn 1955 Mercury Montclair two-door hardtop and began the restoration process. As he encountered problems, he would seek out restoration specialists who could offer assistance or, at least, point him in the correct direction.
More often than not, the people from whom he sought help referred him to Crandall Bookman of Ohio, a man who specialized in the restoration of 1955 Mercurys and knew every minute detail of the car. Bookman was generous with his expertise and offered a solution to every dilemma Paris presented.
Paris was slowly progressing with his restoration when he learned that Bookman was advertising his own 1955 Mercury for sale. Paris decided to abandon his own amateur restoration project and buy the car.
The 17.2-foot-long Tuxedo black-over-Yukon yellow "bumble bee" Mercury was riding on 7.10x15-inch white sidewall Firestone tires mounted on red wheels.
The odometer of the gorgeous 3,490-pound Mercury had just recorded 47,000 miles. While unauthenticated, it seems plausible, considering the condition of the car when Bookman began the restoration.
When new, the Mercury, with a 198-horsepower, 292-cubic-inch V-8, carried a base price of $2,631. Loaded, Paris says, that price could be doubled. "The features that especially appeal to me," Paris says, "are the hooded headlights and the bib on the side of the car matching the roof color."
Visual clues that this Mercury is air-conditioned are the chrome-plated vents on the flanks that draw air into the compressor, which is in the trunk. Clear plastic tubes between the rear package shelf and the headliner deliver cool air from the unit in the trunk up through duct work in the roof and out through four oval chrome-plated vents down into the passenger compartment.
In order to refuel his Mercury, Paris must unlock the spare tire on the Continental kit and swivel it off to the left to expose the gas filler tube in the center of the car. A pair of stainless-steel exhaust tips is mounted under the ends of the bumpers on the Continental kit. The heart of its "Multi-Luber" system is a vacuum pump in the car that, when activated, lubricates all the grease fittings under the car.
"They got the chrome just right on this car," Paris says. Whether an antique auto aficionado buys a rusted-out basket case or a previously restored car, Paris offers a word of advice: "When you buy an old car, you better learn to be a mechanic."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
