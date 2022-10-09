Pontiac was building excitement back in 1965. Of the 802,000 Pontiacs manufactured that year, 21,050 were Bonneville convertible models.
Toward the end of the 1965 model year, a southern California husband and wife purchased a new Bonneville convertible with a white top. The burgundy body sparkled, protected by the "Magic-Mirror" finish. Although the base price of the deluxe convertible was $3,594, the total price was $5,069.03 because of a destination charge of $189.90 and several options.
Available V-8 engines were rated from 256 horsepower to 376 horsepower; this particular Pontiac had a 325-horsepower 389-cubic-inch V-8 with a four-barrel carburetor that drank from a 26.5-gallon fuel tank.
New for 1965 was an articulated wiper arm enabling a greater sweep area. GM boasted at the time that this feature kept the wiper blade straight, eliminating any tendency to lift off the glass at speeds up to 85 mph — 15 mph more than any other system.
This Pontiac was always garaged and carefully driven until the late 1970s when domestic automakers quit building convertibles. The owner hoped the obsolescence would create great value.
Alas, the best-laid plans can be thwarted by outside forces. A few years later, automakers resumed production of convertibles. Modern convertibles, however, seem to be three-quarter size models of the full-size land yachts of the past. So, by the summer of 2001, the original owner of the Bonneville decided to sell the 4,136-pound car.
That's about the time Art Gould was thinking about acquiring an antique car. The two parties corresponded, and Gould went to see the car. As he sat in the parchment and red interior, he was impressed by the chrome-laden W-I-D-E dashboard with all the instruments slanted toward the driver.
The Turbo-Hydramatic transmission can be manually shifted into either Super (second gear) or Lo (first gear) from Drive (third gear) at any speed. Unfortunately, on a test-drive around the block, the transmission proved to be balky. Nevertheless, Gould crossed his fingers and bought the car.
"I had hoped for a sporty convertible," Gould says, "but what I got was a large, but very nice, cruiser." The Bonneville is an eyelash shy of 18.5 feet long.
His first order of business was to replace all the hoses, belts, gaskets and rubber parts that had deteriorated while the car was in storage. He was relieved to learn that a transmission flush and fresh fluid cured the shifting malady.
Because the only thing more important than running is stopping, Gould checked the drum brakes, both front and rear. And after installation of a new exhaust system, he is now confident of the car's reliability.
"On the open highway this boat floats along effortlessly with very little wake," Gould says. The singular downside with the 124-inch wheelbase convertible comes in the city. "With more parking places designated for compact cars, a trip to the mall takes special planning and long walks to find the extra-long parking spaces."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
