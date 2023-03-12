Retired contractor Barry Clayton decided he needed a project car, so he found a 1950 Cadillac. "I told my wife that I had discovered the ultimate in motoring luxury, a car you could really drive," he reports. "She told me I might be crazy."
Upon seeing photographs, however, she agreed that the Cadillac Series 62 sedan was "pretty cool." After gleaning all the information he could, Clayton had to make a big decision: fish or cut bait. He decided to fish.
"When we got to the owner's house he opened his garage to show us the car. There she was, just drop-dead gorgeous. Irresistible styling with Cadillac prestige," Clayton says. "I never realized how big and beautiful these cars were; I was really taken aback."
After a careful examination of the lengthy car that comes within an inch of being 18 feet long, a test-drive was in order. Clayton turned the key and pushed the starter button to bring the 331-cubic-inch V-8 engine to life. "After a 15-minute test-drive I was in love even more," says Clayton.
Because the steering was a little loose, he asked the owner if he thought the car could make a long road trip. The owner replied he would not be afraid to drive across the country. The real adventure was about to begin.
The previous owner had been so diligent in protecting the dove-gray-and-burgundy-colored Bedford cord upholstery with mothballs that the cockpit was a chamber of death for moths. "It brought tears to my eyes," says Clayton. Whenever they stopped for fuel or food, none of the other travelers on the highway could come close because of the terrible mothball stench. The entire trip was made with the windows open. Even during a rainstorm, the windows were kept open a crack so they could breathe and keep their eyes from watering. Keeping things in perspective, Clayton reminds, "Fun is always fun."
The 160-horsepower engine performed beautifully and delivered fuel economy of about 20 miles per gallon, Clayton says. Helping to make the trip enjoyable was the new front suspension featuring direct-action shock absorbers mounted inside coil springs. Most impressive on the 4,012-pound car are the details, including the slots in the chrome-plated dashboard through which the turn signal arrows flash. Likewise, the 3 1/2-foot-long fender skirts — which are strictly cosmetic items — attract his eye, along with the rolltop ashtray for the rear-seat smokers.
Knowing little about 1950 Cadillacs, Clayton entered his car in a show and was chastised for having an incorrect hood ornament with lighted red plastic wings. How un-Cadillac. The offending hood ornament has since been replaced with the original that actually came with the car. After that incident Clayton verified the accessories on the car.
The 1950 Cadillac has absolutely no power-assisted equipment. However, it is equipped with fog lamps, syncro-matic AM radio with rear speaker, as well as accessory sombrero-style wheel covers.
The Series 62 four-door sedan with a base price of $3,234 was the most popular Cadillac model in 1950, the first year to feature a curved, one-piece windshield. After years of struggling to overcome Packard as the luxury car leader, Cadillac achieved its goal in 1950, the first time the marque had built more than 100,000 cars.
Clayton enjoys his Cadillac but, as with all old cars, he says, "Power steering would be good; power brakes would be better."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
