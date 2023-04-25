Earns Coca-Cola

Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said higher demand at restaurants and robust new year celebrations in China were a stark comparison with last year, when a new variant of the coronavirus depressed demand. [AP PHOTO/GENE J. PUSKAR]

Coca-Cola Co. reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it continued to hike prices and its business in China improved.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.