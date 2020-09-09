April Cowperthwait has been named executive director at Traditions of Athens, an independent living and assisted living facility.
“April brings a deep passion for serving older adults and more than two decades of experience to our Traditions of Athens community,” said Chris Guay, founder and CEO of Vitality Living, Traditions' parent company.
Cowperthwait most recently served as admissions director at Cottage Assisted Living in Huntsville.
