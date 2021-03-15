The Decatur area had 1,053 more employed workers this January than it did a year earlier even while the state showed a decline in employment for that span, according to data released Monday.
The number of people employed in the Decatur metropolitan area, which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties, was 71,848 in January compared to the pre-pandemic number of 70,795 in January 2020, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
There were also an additional 155 workers unemployed in the Decatur area this January compared to a year earlier. That put the unemployment rate in January at 2.9%, slightly above the January 2020 rate of 2.8%. The rate in December was 2.6%
The state had 20,525 fewer employed workers in January than it had a year earlier. Alabama’s unemployment rate did drop in January to 4.3% to reach its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
While still well above the pre-pandemic level of 2.7% in January 2020, the state’s January jobless rate was better than the revised December unemployment rate of 4.7%. It was also below the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.3% for the month, the Department of Labor said.
Alabama’s unemployment rate not seasonally adjusted, which makes it more comparable to the local data, was 4.0% in January compared to 3.5% in December and 3.1% a year earlier.
The unemployment rate in Limestone County was 2.5% in January, compared to 2.7% a year earlier and 2.3% in December. Morgan County’s rate of 2.9% in January was slightly higher than 2.7% a year earlier and 2.6% in December. Lawrence County’s rate was 3.1% compared to 3.2% a year earlier and 2.8% in December.
Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the state’s drop to a new low level of joblessness for the pandemic was encouraging.
"While we are still not where we were before this year of massive change, we are making progress," he said in a statement. "More people were employed this month, and fewer were unemployed, which is always good news."
The January rate represented 97,726 people without work statewide compared to 106,318 in December. Roughly 2.16 million people were employed in the state, an increase of about 2,600 from December but still below the 2.18 million employed in January 2020.
Shelby County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, followed by Blount County at 2.4%. Cullman County, like Limestone, had a 2.5% jobless rate. Wilcox County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 12.4%.
