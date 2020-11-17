BBVA Compass, which has branches in Decatur and Athens, will become part of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. when a sale announced Monday is completed next year.
PNC, which also has branches in Limestone and Morgan counties, is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash. BBVA Compass is part of the U.S. subsidiary, BBVA USA.
BBVA's U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico. When the sale is completed, PNC will have a coast-to-coast franchise with a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the U.S.
"Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder value," said William Demchak, PNC's president, chairman and CEO.
The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.
A statement from PNC says that upon closing, PNC intends to merge BBVA USA into PNC Bank and convert BBVA USA customers to the PNC platform with BBVA USA branches assuming the PNC Bank name. PNC is not acquiring BBVA Securities Inc., Propel Venture Partners Fund I, L.P. and BBVA Processing Services, Inc.
BBVA Compass has two branches in Athens and two in Decatur. PNC has two branches in Decatur, a branch in Hartselle and a branch in Athens.
Call to media relations departments at BBVA and PNC about how the sale could affect local branches weren't immediately returned Tuesday.
PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.
Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC's shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.
The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said the price of the deal was high, at about 2½ times the level analysts had valued the U.S. unit.
"The price represents almost 50% of BBVA's market capitalization, for a business that generates less than 10% of our profit," he said.
