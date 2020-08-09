Financial Resources Inc., a Decatur company that finances loans and advises for the commercial real estate industry, has become part of DFPG Investments LLC based in the Salt Lake City area.
Jim Mitchell founded Financial Resources in Birmingham in 1985 as an originator of commercial real estate first mortgage loans. During a 12-year span, it financed over $700 million in commercial loans for property throughout the Southeast and Texas. Mitchell now advises investors on real estate opportunities.
DFPG is a registered independent broker-dealer and investment adviser.
