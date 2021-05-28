David Lively has been promoted to vice president sales officer at Bank Independent's downtown Decatur location.
Lively has more than 18 years of banking experience, with the last eight at Bank Independent. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Georgia Southwestern University. Lively previously served as sales officer at the Moulton sales office.
Lively is a member of the Lions Club and Central United Methodist and is on the local loan review committee board with the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments. He and his wife, Quay, live in Decatur and have three children.
