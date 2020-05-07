The Decatur Industrial Development Board has agreed to a request by Ascend Performance Materials Operations for a property transfer that will assist the company in qualifying for a state grant for a planned expansion.
Ascend's property would be conveyed to the IDB then leased back to the company under an agreement approved Wednesday by the board.
Counties, municipalities, local industrial development boards or authorities, economic development authorities, among other entities, may apply to the State Industrial Development Authority for site preparation grants for qualifying projects.
“This allows us to apply for a grant on behalf of the company,” Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said during the IDB meeting by telephone conference. The association helped the IDB in completing the grant application and other paperwork related to the expansion.
“This is a huge investment by one of our legacy companies,” Nails said after the meeting. Ascend Performance Materials announced in December it had finalized plans for a $175 million expansion of its Decatur plant. The IDB in October approved $7.45 million in tax abatements for the project.
The maximum amount of the SIDA grant, which is reimbursable, is $150,000, according to IDB attorney Barney Lovelace. A resolution approved Wednesday authorizes the IDB to apply for the grant. Ascend plans to pursue financing after its property is conveyed to the IDB and leased by the IDB to the company, according to the resolution. In connection with the financing, the IDB’s vice chairman, Jason Putman, is authorized to execute, on behalf of the IDB, a mortgage and other documents required by a lender.
The board has no obligation for the company’s indebtedness, Lovelace told the IDB, and that will be set out in financing and lease documents. He said that when Ascend requests that the lease be terminated, the IDB would authorize its chair or vice chair to convey the property back by deed and terminate the lease.
The IDB also approved an amendment to the original tax abatements, to abate mortgage recording taxes.
The expansion is “a significant project for this area,” Lovelace said Wednesday, adding that the project is now in the planning stage.
The company has said the expansion will create 10 manufacturing jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000 upon completion, and 150 skilled jobs during construction.
Expansion of the plant will allow Ascend to reduce emissions through a cogeneration plant and to increase production of adiponitrile, or ADN, the company said.
ADN is used in the production of nylon 6,6, a high-performance plastic used in products such as vehicle airbags and high-voltage electrical connectors.
