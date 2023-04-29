BIZ-UTZ-CLOSING-BIRMINGHAM-GOLDEN-FLAKE-1-AMG.jpg

When the Birmingham factory closes, it will be the end of the golden era of Golden Flake, although Utz will still sell products under the Golden Flake brand. [JOE SONGER/JSONGER@AL.COM]

 JOE SONGER

For generations of children, school field trips to the Golden Flake potato chip factory in Birmingham were a rite of passage.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.