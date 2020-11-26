One of the Decatur area’s fastest growing companies, M&J Precision, plans to expand again and add at least 25 jobs within a year.
The jobs will have average annual pay of $58,500, not including benefits, in a planned $3.55 million expansion project presented this week to the Decatur Industrial Development Board.
The board approved $159,275 in property and sales tax abatements for M&J. It also approved a $3.8 million total tax abatement for Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. for its previously announced plans to add fiber optic broadband internet service.
M&J, located at 311 Beltline Road N.W. in the city’s police jurisdiction, started in 2017 with only two employees. The machining and fabrication company has 44 employees now — before it increases staff for the expansion.
“Honestly, we grew at a rate we didn’t expect," M&J President Matt Moreland said. "This company has grown faster than any company I’ve ever been around, so we’ve been playing catch-up the whole time."
Moreland told the board his company plans to equip a building, located next to the company’s original building, for a precision machinery operation to make parts primarily for the defense, energy and aerospace industries.
Moreland said his company’s growth has been faster than expected because it’s doing so well with companies like United Launch Alliance, RUAG and Northrop Grumman.
Moreland said his company needs the additional space and equipment, so it’s ready for more long-term agreements with these high-tech industries.
“We’ve got companies that want us to do more. It looks like we’re going to have some other major opportunities,” he said. “Our natural growth has consumed our capacity, so now we’re going to have to expand in a big way.
The project is expected to begin immediately and be finished by June, he said.
“We’ve probably underestimated at 25 (new jobs in one year) and, at an average of $58,500 a year. These are high-paying jobs,” Moreland said. “We’ll probably be back (before the IDB) soon.”
The company is running two shifts and plans to add a third shift, as part of the expansion project, of 15 to 18 machinists. The company will have to add a project manager and a quality engineer as a shift leader, Moreland said.
The tax abatements for M&J include $80,000 in non-education property taxes over 10 years, $26,400 in city sales taxes during construction and $52,875 in state sales taxes during construction.
The project will create $93,000 in property taxes for Morgan County, Hartselle and Decatur school systems during the 10-year abatement period. The estimated Morgan County sales taxes created during construction is $31,340, which will benefit the school systems.
---
Joe Wheeler internet
Joe Wheeler General Manager George Kitchens said the high-speed internet installation will begin immediately using the co-op’s office on Alabama 24 as the hub for the project.
The initial construction will go down Old Moulton Road to some of the neighbors on the edge of Decatur. Kitchens said they hope to reach some of rural areas of both Morgan and Lawrence counties by the middle of next year.
The co-op plans to spend $95 million in Morgan and Lawrence counties on the five-year build-out of high-speed internet and voiceover IP. They plan to install roughly 3,000 miles of fiber.
The project is expected to create 15 new jobs by the estimated completion in 2026. They are expected to pay an average of $60,000 annually, not including benefits, said IDB attorney Barney Lovelace.
Of Joe Wheeler's 7,210 members last year, 94% voted to have the utility provide high-speed internet.
“Many of our customers said they have no access or very limited access to high-speed internet,” Kitchens said.
IDB approved abatements of $1.76 million in non-education property taxes for 10 years, $682,000 in Decatur sales taxes during construction and $1.36 million in state sales taxes during construction.
The project will generate $1.99 million in property taxes for schools during the 10-year period, and $1.02 million in Morgan County sales and use taxes during construction for the Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County schools.
Prices for residential internet service will range from under $60 a month for 300 megabits to $75 to $80 for 1 gigabit and about $100 for 2 gigabits, Kitchens said.
Since the cooperative is nonprofit, Kitchens said any money made from the internet service will pay for smart grid technology, meter readers, monitors and high-end digital readers that let officials know quickly when there’s a problem with the power grid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.