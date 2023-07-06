WASHINGTON — Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed's key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to intensify their fight against high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike.
In a sign of growing division among the policymakers, some officials favored a quarter-point increase or said they "could have supported such a proposal," according to the minutes of the June 13-14 meeting released Wednesday. In the end, the 11 voting members of the Fed's interest-rate setting committee agreed unanimously to skip a hike after 10 straight increases. But they signaled that they might raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as this month.
In Fed parlance, "some" is less than "most" or "many," evidence that the support for another rate hike was a minority view. And some who held that view were likely unable to vote at the meeting; the 18 members of the Fed's policymaking committee vote on a rotating basis.
Though last month's vote to keep rates unchanged was unanimous, it is relatively uncommon for the central bank to stipulate in the minutes of Fed meetings that some officials had disagreed with the committee's decision.
Twelve of the 18 members of the rate-setting committee projected at least two more rate hikes this year, according to the members' projections released last month. Four envisioned one more increase. Just two officials foresaw keeping rates unchanged.
The officials who had favored a rate hike last month said that "there were few clear signs that inflation was on a path to return" to the Fed's 2% objective anytime soon. The decision to forgo an increase left the Fed's key rate at about 5.1%, the highest level in 16 years.
At the same time, a majority of officials signaled that they expect to raise rates twice more this year — once more than had previously been expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.