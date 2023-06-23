Senate Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Thursday. [AP PHOTO/MARIAM ZUHAIB]

 Mariam Zuhaib

WASHINGTON — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Thursday that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy's service sector and the surprisingly tight job market.

