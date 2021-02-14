Rodney G. Ferguson has been promoted to president of Decatur-based M&D Mechanical Contractors Inc.
Ferguson, who previously served as vice president, joined M&D in 1993 and has overseen industrial, government, commercial and institutional projects. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from UAH.
M&D provides mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, piping and custom metal fabrication services.
— Staff report
