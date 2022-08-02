Russia Ukraine War

The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under Sierra Leone's flag is carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn to Lebanon. [MICHAEL SHTEKEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Shtekel

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.

